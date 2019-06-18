Exactly 65 years ago this month, there was a whiplash-level turning point in American history. An exasperated Army attorney was tired of hard-charging, Communist-exposer Sen. Joseph McCarthy outing the names of alleged Communists during a televised hearing. That lawyer, one of the officials running the proceeding, asked the question many others were thinking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

Communism was — and is — serious business. It was the executioner’s theme for tens of millions murdered in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia and elsewhere. McCarthy used the specter of that horror to punish his enemies and amass power.

Historians identify that publicized moment as the first stumble in the downfall of what some call McCarthyism. But McCarthy’s true blunder was naming and shaming with too broad a stroke. In fact, some of his accusations were well-founded. When the Iron Curtain tumbled down, a KGB archivist defected and released documentation that verified what many suspected all along: There really were Soviet spies at the highest levels of our government. So, if McCarthy was substantively correct, why did so many turn their backs to him?

By overstating the problem and overplaying his hand, he overlooked the need to be responsible with a topic as sensitive and weighty as Communist infiltration. His credibility collapsed like a bad alibi.

History may have arranged a similar pivot point to coincide with the anniversary of that incident. Last week, jurors in nearby Lorain County rebuffed a different kind of attempt to exploit a serious issue – racism. And it was Oberlin College called to account.

The Gibson family bakery and store has served the Oberlin town and gown for more than a century. When students shoplift there, the store presses charges – without regard to race. Townspeople revere the family, now staffed by three generations of Gibsons.

In 2016, a few days after President Trump was elected, the campus was in full political pout. Then, when three underage black students tried to steal alcohol from the Gibson's store, one of the owners confronted them, which led to the students assaulting the owner. The students initially claimed they were victims of racism. Later, when they admitted their guilt in court, they acknowledged their accusation of bias was a lie.

Despite no past or present evidence of racism by the store, the campus erupted in protests against the family. They were targeted with death threats and a boycott of their business. Shockingly, the college egged on the student demonstrations, even after they knew racism wasn’t involved. College staff distributed flyers falsely alleging racial profiling by Gibson’s, and they stopped a program where the bakery provided food for student dining. Emails entered into evidence proved that a handful of college administrators were as irresponsible as many of the students.

Unlike so many tainted by false accusations, the Gibson family chose not to let these slanderous slurs slide. In these times when accountability seems like a quaint notion of the past, they brought a civil lawsuit and the jury sided with them. They ruled that Oberlin College must pay $44 million in damages.

The moment feels historic. It’s as if the jurors turned to college officials and their student cohorts and asked: “Have you no decency?”

It’s fair to wonder whether Oberlin College denizens have learned anything from this episode. Even if they haven't, there’s a lesson that should reverberate far beyond Northeast Ohio: Making false allegations of racism is egregious and morally bankrupt.

When I was a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, I worked on heinous cases where innocent people were grievously abused because of their skin color. Racism is a sin against God’s own notion that we’re all equal and created in his image. It’s a genuine problem in America. Only the ignorant or ignoble deny this.

Yet racism does not reside in every heart, it cannot be found around every corner, and it has unquestionably lessened dramatically as America found its footing of fairness after the Civil War of the 1860s and the civil rights reforms of the 1960s. Only the ignorant or ignoble will deny that.

Sadly, the actions of Oberlin College leaders aren’t unique. Their accomplices across America — and in every grimy corner of the internet — regularly use false allegations of racism to punish their enemies and amass political power. This practice despicably dishonors American heroes like Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King.

Just as Americans rebuffed the demagoguery of McCarthy when he was caught exploiting and inflating the real problem of Communist subversion to expand his power base, we must now reject those demagogues who exploit and inflate racism for political gain.

The jurors in this case, imbued with common sense and common decency, may have activated the turn signal in what could be a much-needed national lane change, as we see insults masquerading as logic and victimhood impersonating character. Like the man who called out McCarthy, the jury deserves our gratitude.

Weaver is author of “A Wordsmith’s Work.” He was formerly the deputy attorney general of Ohio and, for two decades, taught at the University of Akron Bliss Institute of Applied Politics. He can be reached on Twitter: @MarkRWeaver.