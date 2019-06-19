Ohio has been stuck in a frustrating cycle concerning graduation standards for high school. The tendency has been for state lawmakers to raise the bar, and then retreat when too many students fall short. Part of the problem goes to the lack of investment at the front end, the state failing to commit early resources to see that more at-risk students hit the mark. Currently, the state is in one of those periods of adjustment, now applying less demanding requirements for receiving a high school diploma.

State lawmakers and education officials vowed to try again to find the right balance. Fortunately, one effort, especially, has advanced the cause. It is the joint work of Ohio Excels, a business consortium focused on education, the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and an alliance of suburban school districts. They have developed standards appropriately high plus flexible enough to avoid what many dread, an excessive reliance on high-stakes testing.

The hope is the standards will be part of the two-year budget soon approved by the state Senate, then remain through the conference committee and become law when Gov. Mike DeWine signs the final budget product.

That would be a good thing for the state, if the standards prove enduring. The eight largest urban districts have given their support.

What makes this version more promising? It brings more clarity and practicality, especially in the sense that no single test would prevent a student from gaining a diploma. The standards have three parts. The first is obvious: Earn the minimum class credits required. Second, students must show a defined level of competency on two tests, Algebra I and English II. That would end the battery of seven tests needed to graduate.

What about students who fail one or both tests? They could try again. They also would have alternate ways of demonstrating competency. For instance, they could earn credit for a math or English course through College Credit Plus. They could show acquired skills through the likes of an apprenticeship program. Or they could meet the requirements for enlisting in the military, including a contract actually to do so.

The third part involves showing college and career preparation, or a level of well-roundedness. Each student would be required to earn two of dozen or so possible diploma seals, with at least one defined by the state. For instance, that means demonstrating the professional skills to earn the OhioMeansJobs Readiness seal or scoring remediation-free on the ACT or SAT. Local seals would be available for such things as community service, engagement in clubs and athletics plus the fine and performing arts.

Tests in biology, American history and government still would be required. They no longer would be high-stakes events toward graduation. Yet score well, and a diploma seal would be earned.

Two other elements of the standards would be helpful. One calls for intervening early to assist students who are not on track to graduate, though ninth grade appears late, with closer to sixth grade a better point, assuming adequate resources are available. The other sets up a 13th year to graduate that is more about building skills and limiting the embarrassment students may feel.

This collection of graduation standards is not perfect. The partners made compromises. The State Board of Education has its own proposal, which includes a “capstone,” or “culminating student experience,” project as part of meeting the competency standard. Again, the business and education partners get it more right. The state isn’t positioned to ensure a level of project quality across all districts. Make the capstone project a possible local diploma seal on the way to the implementation of high school graduation standards that last.