There was the Cuyahoga River on the cover of National Geographic in December 1970, the headline declaring “Our Ecological Crisis.” That was 18 months after the river caught fire on a June morning 50 years ago, the event little noticed, as historians remind today. What was building was the environmental movement, and the river became emblematic, the dark side of manufacturing glory, where Standard Oil, Republic Steel and others flourished yet dumped their polluted waste, leaving the Cuyahoga in need of a clean-up and sustained stewardship.

As Emily Mills of the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com reminds in her series of articles on the river and its recovery this week, that wasn’t the first time the Cuyahoga burned. Those keeping count cite at least a dozen episodes starting in the 1860s, the 1952 fire captured in a well-known photograph of billowing black clouds and waters ablaze. The sweep of the environmental degradation was immense, and once the response formed, it was fittingly large.

By January 1970 came the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, and then the Clean Water Act, plus the Clean Air Act, protections for endangered species and other measures to repair the damage done. In 1972, Canada and the United States signed the Agreement on Great Lakes Water Quality.

At the time, and since, some warned about too much regulation, potentially jeopardizing jobs, growth and prosperity. Yet today, in surveying what has been achieved, would anyone argue for going back? Or contend the effort went too far?

Five years after the 1969 fire, Congress created the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, then designated a recreation area. The brilliant idea of John Seiberling, aided by Ralph Regula, was to preserve 33,000 acres between Akron and Cleveland as a legacy to subsequent generations. The Cuyahoga runs through it, and thus the need to restore the river got its exclamation mark.

The past 50 years have been tougher times around here as measured by such things as median income. Yet the effort to restore the Cuyahoga River amounts to a leading success story for the region, enhancing the quality of our lives. It is apparent in the removal of dams in Kent, Cuyahoga Falls and Munroe Falls, the river regaining its natural flow.

The same for the Gorge Dam between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls hardly can arrive too soon.

The recovery is apparent in the massive overhaul of the Akron combined sewer system. The expense is burdensome, and one the federal government would have shared decades ago. Yet it promises to advance the river and the park, more people enjoying what each, and surroundings, have to offer. The recovery is evident in the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and local advocates such as the Friends of the Crooked River. It is there in the emergence of the Flats in Cleveland and the expanding embrace by Cuyahoga Falls.

Add the many people hiking, cycling and watching for birds in the park and otherwise spending time near the river. Many are even in the Cuyahoga, rowing and paddling, joined by the dozens of returning fish species.

This is a time to celebrate. The recovery of the Cuyahoga along its 100 miles is something marvelous regained. It also is worth bearing in mind the cautionary words of Elaine Marsh, co-founder of the Friends of the Crooked River and a watershed specialist with Summit Metro Parks. She told Emily Mills, “ … we can’t backslide.” No, we can’t, especially with much restoration work remaining. Thus it is most valuable to recall that day when the Cuyahoga caught fire for the last time. It measures how far the river has come, and where we don’t want to return.