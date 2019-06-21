Devalued votes

Regarding the article “Ohio seen as key in 2020 battle” (June 10), which notes the attention Ohio may get because of its reputation as a swing state: The 15 minutes of fame and the economic boost we may get as candidates troop through the state are ephemeral and most distressingly, a short-term distraction from a long-term issue. Our inattention is allowing the currency of democracy — our vote — to become worthless or grossly devalued. How can this be?

Ohio is a winner-take-all state. The vote of 48% of Ohioans who did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 election was ignored, as all 18 Ohio electoral votes were cast for candidate Trump. That 48% may as well have not voted. Their currency was worthless.

The vote of those who did favor Trump was devalued due to the progressively worsening small state bias baked into the Electoral College. Residents of Ohio cast 21 times as many votes as residents of Wyoming and yet got only 6 times the number of electoral votes. So the vote of an Ohio Trump voter was worth about one-fourth that of a Wyoming voter. Their votes were seriously discounted; their currency was grossly devalued.

Is this your idea of how democracy should work? If it is, you can hide behind the fig leaf of states' rights and do nothing. If you want your vote to matter, you have only two choices for 2020. You can move to Wyoming where your vote will be worth more, or you can contact your state representatives to get behind Ohio House Bill 70, which would adopt the compact to elect the president by national popular vote. The bill is currently gathering dust in the Federalism Committee.

Jacqueline Myers Roth, Bath

Outstanding nursing care

Regarding the story “Local nursing homes on US watch list,” which appeared June 16 in the Beacon Journal and also in the Stow Sentry, I was shocked to see Stow Glen Health Care Center listed as one of the worst in Ohio.

I recently was at that facility for three months for nursing care and physical therapy following a fall at my home. While a patient, I received wonderful care and was able to achieve even greater results than I anticipated, thanks to the outstanding therapy I received.

I didn’t find a single fault with any of my caregivers. They were as kind and helpful as they could be. I would not hesitate for a moment to go back as a patient if the need would arise. I would be interested in knowing just what the complaints were, and the date of the investigation on which officials based their findings.

Virginia Miller, Stow

UA marches to future

Contrary to the June 16 column by Bob Dyer against the Akron Zips football and baseball programs, be aware that there is strong support for both teams, and overwhelming optimism for success (“UA sports plan is silly”). It’s time to actively cheer for both and not negatively recommend a retreat and return to the past. Go Zips.

Harry Tipping, Fairlawn

Only one Earth

The article “Ohio bill would ban plastic bans” (June 17), about the GOP wanting to stop cities and counties from prohibiting or taxing plastic bags and other containers, is accompanied by an article which states that we dump 8 million tons of plastic into the world’s oceans every year. This brings to mind a quote from Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia: “No animal is so stupid and greedy as to foul its own nest — except the human animal.”

Larry Crabbe, Akron