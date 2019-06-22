On Thursday, the Ohio Senate gave unanimous approval to its version of the two-year $69 billion state budget. Majority Republicans and minority Democrats took turns applauding the bipartisanship at work. State Sen. Vernon Sykes, an Akron Democrat, explained that he didn’t support everything in the budget bill. Rather, he concluded: “The good things outweigh the bad things.” Recall a similar mood in the House when representatives from both sides overwhelmingly passed their budget plan.

That is the way things should work, both parties with something to cheer, albeit the final product more reflective of the majority party’s approach. What has brought the two sides together is a commitment to invest in Ohioans and their future. That choice is evident in additional funding for such items as child protective services and need-based college assistance.

Gov. Mike DeWine set the tone with a budget plan that proved true to his call for additional investment. More, those resources are necessary especially after a decade of disinvestment, from transportation to higher education and local governments. The Senate deserves applause for doing more, including for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund.

Now the budget plans head to a conference committee, where the House and Senate will sort through their differences. Those differences are significant, even as bipartisanship has been out front. The hope is the commitment to invest will prevail.

Both chambers couldn’t resist. Each proposes an additional reduction in individual income tax rates, despite rates declining by roughly one-third since 2005. The House has the better plan, with a lower reduction (6.6% versus 8%) and, more important, a greater paring back of the excessive and unproductive tax break for business “pass through” income.

This tax break goes to the owners of businesses such as limited liability corporations and partnerships. The companies are structured to permit business profits to be taxed as individual income. Currently, the first $250,000 in income goes tax-free. Any remaining income is taxed at 3 percent, or 40 percent lower than others pay. This loosely drawn tax break costs the state more than $1 billion a year without delivering the economic boon proponents promised.

The House version reduces the income threshold to $100,000 and erases the favorable 3 percent rate. The Senate also wipes out that favorable rate, yet it maintains the income threshold at $250,000. Ideally, this tax break would end entirely. What the House bill does is allow more resources for investment, say, to make higher education more affordable or help cover the cost of a refundable state Earned Income Tax Credit, benefiting those at the lowest income rungs, who pay, as Policy Matters Ohio points out, the largest share of their income in taxes of any income group.

Another difference between the House and Senate involves education funding. The governor proposed an additional $550 million to support “wraparound” services and other initiatives to help students in severe poverty. The House upped the sum to $675 million, getting closer to the actual need. The Senate budget plan returns to the governor’s number and diverts part to fast-growing school districts, many in wealthier suburban areas.

The Senate plan makes another shortsighted move. It axes $36 million for mental health and suicide prevention programs focused, in particular, on children and to counter the prejudice, or stigma, around mental illness. That prejudice still exists, and it poses a barrier to getting help. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio has experienced a 36% increase in its suicide rate the past two decades. That toll makes the case for this investment. Commit to the funding, and the conference committee will improve and save lives.