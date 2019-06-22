We need living wages

Two articles published June 15 ("Low-wage workers struggle to make ends meet" and "What's so bad about processed foods?") share the fact that our lives are very controlled by corporate America. The first article described how despite Ohio's economic improvements, "the poor" — and I would argue the middle class — still suffer financially because of a lack of affordable housing and need government food assistance.

We do not need more affordable housing or government food assistance as much as we need corporate American to pay living wages. People don't want a handout; they want a chance to work and support themselves. To do this, not only are both parents working, but frequently one or both are working more than a full-time job to make ends meet. Some would argue that we need to subsidize childcare so that the parents can work more. I would argue that we need to have living wages.

In the second article, the reporter notes that when people eat "cheap packaged foods" they take in an average of 500 extra calories a day. Limiting processed food, the article states, "can be hard, especially … for people with limited time and money to spend on food." These extra calories can lead to obesity.

Corporate America won't pay a living wage, and the result is that people buy highly processed, cheaper food from corporate America. Then corporate America and its supporters (e.g. the current president and the Senate) complain about government assistance for housing, food and health care. Talk about a lot of gall.

Here is my message to corporations: Limit CEO pay to 20 times the average worker's pay (that should still be enough to pay for all their houses, yachts, and eating out at healthy restaurants) and give America a living wage again.

Kathryn Sasowsky, Bath

Flagging or branding?

Red flag gun-control laws are a bad idea.

They deprive each citizen of the right to a trial by his or her peers before their property is seized for a crime not yet committed. They deprive each citizen of the assumption they are innocent until proved guilty.

Proposed red flag laws would allow a complaint, even an unjustified one, to become the basis for seizure and possible arrest. Will you have to hire lawyers, psychologists and others to prove that you are not now nor will you become a menace? Will your property be returned to you in the same condition it was seized if the complaint is found to be groundless? Or will it “accidentally” be allowed to rust, dropped or otherwise damaged?

As case law expands the legal definitions, will you find that your driving habits, leisure activities, political views or what you read become justification for legal action?

Every sane person wants a reduction in gun violence, but red flag laws turn neighbors against neighbors, increase distrust in our government, and radicalize ordinary citizens. They will create a society similar to George Orwell’s “1984.”

Frank Karl, Akron

State's value system

Alabama, which just passed the most restrictive abortion law in America, is second highest among states in child mortality, 46th in childhood poverty and 50th in education. But its public television station did move to censor the episode of “Arthur” featuring same-sex marriage, because TV officials wanted to protect teenage mothers who are carrying the fetus of their rapist from being subjected to such a morally corrupting cartoon.

Dave Durnan, Mogadore