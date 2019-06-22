The debate surrounding House Bill 6 has been bewildering at times. State Sen. Sandra Williams, a Cleveland Democrat and the ranking member on the Energy & Public Utilities Committee, told the Gongwer News Service on Friday that the members of her caucus are “all over the place” in their views of legislation that began as an effort to bolster the finances of the state’s two nuclear power plants and now amounts to crafting an energy strategy on the fly.

Williams added: “Nobody knows how they’re going to vote, especially with all the commercials and ads going into our homes and everybody else’s homes.”

The final draft of the bill is expected Tuesday — with a floor vote anticipated for later in the week. The House already has approved a version.

Perhaps the most dizzying moment came when API Ohio, representing oil and natural gas interests, released a study contending the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants profit handsomely and do not need financial assistance. This was expected. The natural gas sector would benefit from the closing of the nuclear plants, its operations likely filling much of the power gap. What puzzled was the response of some environmental groups.

They touted the analysis, and thus sided with those promoting the demise of 90 percent of the state’s clean energy. They joined the view that Davis-Besse and Perry somehow have dodged the market forces crippling nuclear power. Recall that FirstEnergy Solutions, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy and the owner of the nuclear plants, is seeking to emerge from bankruptcy.

The discussions and actions in other states confirm that Ohio must make a choice about whether to apply value to nuclear power that a price-fixated marketplace doesn’t see. Customers would pay 50 cents and then $1 per month as an insurance policy, preserving the leading source of clean power amid the mounting cost and disruption of climate change, not to mention 1,400 jobs and the economic activity the plants bring to communities.

For his part, state Sen. Steve Wilson, a Maineville Republican and the chairman of the Energy & Public Utilities Committee, has been mulling out loud whether a better course may be to address the future of Davis-Besse and Perry now, FES needing to move forward with refueling this summer, and take up the other elements of the bill later. He has a point, in particular because so much about the rest of the legislation remains unsettled.

That goes most notably for the state’s energy efficiency and renewable energy standards, established a decade ago, Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly supportive. Today, many Republicans are not so keen on the idea. They have been looking to weaken the standards.

The difficulty has been crafting an effective alternative, the clean energy economy presenting opportunities the state doesn’t want to miss. More, 28 other states have their own standards for expanding renewable sources. Fortunately, those efforts have left clues about how the standards perform.

A recent study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago evaluated the standards, which cover 64 percent of the electricity sold in the country. The analysis found the standards deliver as promised, increasing the presence of renewable sources and reducing carbon emissions.

They also result in higher prices, driven by the cost of such things as backup capacity to compensate for their intermittent supply. The study puts the expense at $125 billion added to the bills of consumers.

Is the cost worth it? The MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change recently issued a report projecting for Ohioans an annual net health benefit from the standards of $170 million in 2030. Then there are the obvious benefits in easing the hazards and damage of climate change, plus the economic contribution from an expanding clean energy sector.

The Ohio House has approved the elimination of the energy efficiency and renewable energy standards. State Sen. Walker said last week that he wants to maintain the standards. That suggests the need for more discussion than a conference committee. Ohio might go rogue with an ambitious strategy, setting a limit on carbon emissions that would decline over time, the market determining how the state would get there.

For now, there's securing the future of its nuclear power plants.

Douglas is the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com editorial page editor. He can be reached at mdouglas@thebeaconjournal.com.