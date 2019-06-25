A long look upriver

City limits, county lines and township borders are all artificial creations established to help govern and delegate resources. Rarely do these boundaries correlate with existing geographic features, such as rivers, streams and lakes. This leads to split jurisdiction and a haphazard, ineffective response to flooding and erosion.

Instead of coordinated solutions to our problems, our local and state governments fight with each other about financial responsibility for flood control and damage repair, leaving some of us, literally, stranded.

The Summit County Charter Review Commission is to be congratulated for recognizing the need for a larger, more coordinated response (“Summit County considers creating group to address stormwater issues,” June 11).

Unfortunately, a one-county response is not enough. Summit’s flooding isn’t due to causes entirely within its jurisdiction. Citizens require a coordinated approach encompassing multiple counties, cities and townships.

Rather than have each political entity levy taxes and fees, with residents paying multiple times to address the same issues, we currently have the opportunity to address at least one area’s problems with a unified approach.

If the politicians of Medina and Summit counties, and those representing Akron, Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls, Granger, Sharon, Copley, Richfield and Bath townships, as well as Richfield Village, acknowledge natural geography does not recognize political boundaries, then they have an opportunity to address the problems of one watershed — Yellow Creek — in an effective and economical way.

Ohio long has used watershed conservancy districts to coordinate resource management. Currently, a conservancy district proposal, which encompasses the entire Yellow Creek watershed, is pending before Judge Alison McCarty. If you reside within the areas mentioned above, please contact your representatives and tell them to stop protecting their turf and grabbing at revenue. Demand they begin to take a larger, regional approach to water management.

JoAnn Alexander, Bath

Shooting down a deal

I wonder what we Americans and our government would think and do if Iran had thousands of troops, a flotilla of warships, including an aircraft carrier group, and B-52 bombers and missile batteries near our shores, all capable of raining incredible death and destruction upon our homeland. And how, I wonder, would we react if the Iranians sent a drone near to, or perhaps into, our airspace?

Is this not a case of complaining about the speck in our neighbor’s eye while ignoring the plank in our own? I am no friend of theocracies — indeed I dislike them intensely — but to those who find fault with the Iranian government, it is fair to respond that they find fault with ours.

We were doing all right with the 2015 nuclear deal that was hammered out by seasoned veterans of the political wars and all the major powers in the world, including the European Union, until it was abrogated by one man who hadn't spent one hour of his life in public service. How can any nation trust us if one administration can undo the agreements and treaties of a prior one?

John C. Fazio, Fairlawn

Time to tell truth

In reference to the June 22 article “22 clergy accused of abuse,” why do you candy-coat the act as clergy abuse when it is rape?

These men are plainly breaking our laws and God’s law. They should be put in jail.

God will handle the rest.

Cleo Everson, Doylestown

