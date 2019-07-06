Keep waters clean

On June 22, we celebrated the 50-year revival of the Cuyahoga River. The Clean Water Act, passed in 1972, led to the current health and restoration of the river that we see today.

The Trump administration's proposal to weaken the Clean Water Act would permanently remove protections from important streams and wetlands across the nation.

Millions of people nationwide drink water from sources that could now be vulnerable to pollution from things like mining waste, manufacturing chemicals, oil spills, agricultural fecal matter and fertilizer runoff. Streams that affect water quality in places like Lake Erie could lose protection.

With many Americans already dealing with unsafe drinking water, we need stronger — not weaker — protections. This proposal is particularly bad for wetlands. If it is finalized, at least half of the nation's wetlands will be more easily plowed under or paved over. This will have devastating impacts for wildlife and will increase flood risks for people.

This is not a partisan issue: A recent poll of hunters and anglers found that 92 percent of respondents want to strengthen or maintain federal clean water protections rather than weaken them.

For more than 47 years, the Clean Water Act has protected the waters that we all rely on. There is no reason to turn back the clock. I urge Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to oppose this short-sighted move by the administration. If you want to continue to see the revival and protection of rivers and streams across the U.S., please call your representatives. Let's not return to the days of the burning river.

Melanie Wilson, Peninsula

What's being done?

A few months ago, the city of Akron identified the lack of economic opportunity as being critical to the future success of blacks living in the area. The need for initiatives to remedy the situation was cited as essential. Now that a reasonable amount of time has passed, I am curious as to what plans are underway and what, if any, initiatives are in the process of being implemented.

I am hopeful that this was not simply an interesting topic of discussion at the time and has now been regulated to the “dustbin” of interesting but irrelevant topics.

Where are our leaders and planners? Is there a heartfelt sense of accountability? What elements within the community are or will be involved? Will monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual updates on progress be published? If our responsible leadership is serious, any available information should be forthcoming on a continuing basis.

Ray Borom, Akron

Kindness in action

So often the newspaper seems filled with disturbing bad news. May I share a different story? Recently, it began to rain as I walked my dog. Of course, I had no umbrella. I heard someone shouting at me. A young man had stopped his car and was running toward me with his umbrella. He insisted I take it, even though I was concerned as to how I would get it back to him. His response was “just keep it” and off he went. I shouted my thanks to him, repeatedly.

Somewhere out there is a fine young man.

Josephine F. Ameling, Akron

Decay all around us

There are multitudes of decaying, abandoned houses and vacant businesses in Akron. Thousands go to bed hungry and barely make it paycheck to paycheck. Look at the number of unemployed, underemployed and homeless people on Akron streets. Yet we can get grants to make parks better. Why are there no grants for these problems?

Akron is rapidly decaying but we will have nice parks. I will remember that daily as I watch my neighborhood fall apart. Get a reality check, Akron leaders.

Kathleen F. Kellner, Akron