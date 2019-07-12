Reparations conundrum

I see that some well-intentioned persons are suggesting that American blacks receive financial reparations because they are black, and blacks were abused in American history.

They are correct: Blacks were abused in American history. But other Americans were abused also. Do we provide reparations for them?

Suppose that my great-grandfather died fighting in the Civil War. Soldiers on both sides stood in lines and fired at each other until the other side yielded or lay dead in rows. Would I be due compensation because my ancestor was forced to lose his life to free the slaves?

From a geographical perspective, slavery was not evenly distributed. In 1770, New England had 14,857 slaves, which was 2.7% of the population, while the Southern colonies had 347,378 slaves, or 31% of the population. In many Southern states the percentage of blacks was far higher than 31% at the start of the Civil War. So are we to ask the Northerners who died to end slavery to pay the same as Southerners? What about those who moved from North to South, or vice versa?

There were free blacks, and blacks who fought for the South. What are they due?

There is no equitable way to pay black persons for what happened to them, nor American Indians, victims of the Roman Empire — fill in the blank for history’s injustices. Nor is there a way to give life back to those Northern whites who died to free the slaves. (In Ohio, we were a hotbed of abolition activity before and during the Civil War.)

What we can do is be sure that the laws which make racial prejudice illegal are justly applied, allowing all to rise and fall based on their works. Which is after all the American way.

David Kettlewell, Akron

Be a proud American

When in America, do as the Americans do. Why should a U.S. flag, no matter if it's on a shoe or flying from a pole, offend anyone living in this country? I love that flag and what it stands for. If you are offended by it, why are you here? Why are people so offended by a Fourth of July celebration of our great country?

Wake up, America. If the Democrats really cared about “we the people,” they would be trying to work with President Trump to get things done for us. Instead, they spend all of their time and effort opposing and resisting. To me, they have proved who they care about: themselves, while they destroy our blood-bought freedoms. Remember them at the polls.

Jennifer Eisenbraun, Coventry Township

Power and oppression

Seeing a TV program recently about silencing Galileo, I became aware that authorities fearful of losing their power will continue to oppress the threat to their power.

This was evidenced by an archbishop ordering the firing of gay teachers. A recent survey has found that 67% of Catholics support same-sex marriage.

The gays are an oppressed group. The Scriptures have repeated that Jesus was on the side of the oppressed and not on the side of the powerful.

Ann Brooks Duff, New Franklin

Help those children

Shame on President Trump, the Senate and the House. Stop fighting and help those immigrant children. They didn't ask to be in this mess. They are being treated like animals. Either send them back to their parents or find homes for them here.

Where is your compassion?

Patricia A. Marks, Akron