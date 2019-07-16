No leadership in Ohio

Ohio lawmakers failed to complete one of the most fundamental responsibilities of their position: passing a state budget before the constitutional deadline. This is extraordinary, but it is also entirely self-inflicted by the Republican-controlled legislature.

The last time Ohio failed to enact a budget before the deadline, the state was facing a deep recession. Ohio’s government was distinctly split between Republicans and Democrats. Times were tough, and extremely difficult decisions had to be made in order to save Ohio from the economic brink.

Today, however, the circumstances are vastly different: Ohio has a budget surplus and a massive rainy day fund. Ohio Republicans control state government, holding supermajorities in the House and Senate as well as controlling the governor’s office. In other words, passing a budget before the deadline should have been an easy task. Instead, Ohio Republicans allowed their infighting and regressive legislative crusades to interfere with their duty to serve the people of Ohio.

And where is Gov. Mike DeWine’s leadership? Nowhere to be found, apparently.

This is tired, disgraceful politics-as-usual. If DeWine can’t get members of his own party to come together and do their taxpayer-funded job, what confidence can Ohioans put in his administration in times of crisis?

Melissa Hunter, Macedonia

America deserves better

I believe in the law of probability. Unfortunately, 40% of this country doesn’t. At last count more than 20 women have accused this president of sexual misconduct. What are the odds that all of them are lying? How is that not a disturbing thought?

We are being told children are being mistreated at the border. The ”Make America Great Again” president has yet to go down and see for himself. All our intelligence agencies have come to the conclusion that the Russians have interfered with our elections. We have been told it was all a ”witch hunt” by our leader. The greatest tax break ever benefited the wealthy, not so much the average Joe.

Could Barack Obama really be responsible for all our problems despite being gone for the past two and a half years? When will this president take responsibility for the problems he has created? Where is the brand new health plan he promised us? Have prescription drug prices plummeted? When will this tariff strategy really help the American farmer? Chances are North Korea is still going to pursue a nuclear weapon despite being considered a dear friend. How long are we going to accept chaotic tweets as our new way to run a democracy? Surely we deserve better than this.

Ken Owen, Twinsburg

Let the citizens decide

Considering that congressional seats and federal funds are distributed according to the census, why should we include noncitizens in the equation? In all decisions regarding how our government should run, only citizens should be accounted for. Otherwise, what is the point of citizenship?

The Democrats have gone so far left that they cannot gain enough votes from actual citizens in order to have power. Therefore they have been not only encouraging people to enter our country illegally but also fighting against any manner of determining citizenship via the census. Is this what is appropriate for the governance of a sovereign country? No. In order to maintain our sovereignty, we must allow only actual citizens to determine our destiny.

Kathy Ruell, Cuyahoga Falls