Conference committees operate in mysterious ways as state lawmakers seek to bridge differences between competing versions of legislation. This is especially so with the two-year state budget. Consider the document produced on Tuesday and set to land on the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine. It reflects the usual and required compromises. It also contains a sharp departure from where the House and Senate stood going into the conference.

That departure involves the tax deduction for those Ohioans doing business as “pass through” entities. The concept of pass-through involves business profits flowing to owners as individual income for tax purposes. The tax break, initially enacted in 2013, exempts the first $250,000 from the state income tax and then applies a reduced 3 percent tax rate on income above that level. This costs the state treasury roughly $1.2 billion a year.

Both the House and the Senate appeared ready to narrow the deduction substantially. They had good reason. There is little evidence the tax break delivers what Republican lawmakers promised — accelerated growth and job creation. As Larry Householder, the House speaker, has explained, “[W]e’re probably taking care of some folks who are putting it in the bank or putting it in their pocket.”

Pass-through entities include partnerships, sole proprietorships and limited liability corporations. In many instances, the affected businesses involve one or two people with no intention of making additional hires.

Thus, the House reasonably proposed reducing the tax-free threshold to the first $100,000 in income. It also eliminated the favorable 3 percent rate, a level significantly below the nearly 5 percent paid by those ineligible for the tax break. The two changes would shrink the overall cost by roughly one-half.

The Senate version wasn’t as aggressive, yet it moved in the same direction, keeping the tax-free threshold at $250,000 while ending the lower rate on remaining income.

What would a compromise look like? Lawmakers might go with where they found agreement, wiping out that 3 percent rate. Or find a tax-free threshold between the current level and the House proposed $100,000, which, it is worth noting, still would cover 86 percent of those now eligible.

Where does the final budget land? At the beginning, in effect, leaving the tax break virtually unchanged. This is what Gov. DeWine proposed in his budget plan, as he sought to stay away from tax changes and focus on investment. Yet, in one way, lawmakers make the tax break worse. They prohibit eligible lawyers and lobbyists from using the deduction. That may seem a popular move. It adds to the unfairness in the tax break.

Recall that those working the same job, say, architect or accountant, pay at different tax rates just because their companies are structured differently. Now an eligible consultant would qualify, but an attorney would not. This provision deserves a visit from the governor’s line-item veto pen.

There is much in the $69.8 billion budget plan worth cheering, including funding for “wraparound” services (such as mental health counseling and after-school programs) targeted at children in poverty. Children services agencies receive a needed boost. So does help for Lake Erie. The plan calls for greater transparency in health-care pricing and improves the use of pharmacy benefit managers. It advances clarity and accountability in high school graduation standards.

If the state doesn’t require another income tax cut, the budget adding a 4 percent reduction, it certainly could do without the wasteful and poorly designed tax break for pass-through entities. That is the direction in which lawmakers seemed headed, the state in need of new investment in such things as higher education and local government. Then, the conference committee said, never mind.