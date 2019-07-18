The country’s divisions deepened this week, starting with a vile tweet from President Trump on Sunday morning that resulted in a bitter partisan debate on the U.S. House floor. Lawmakers took up a resolution condemning the president’s words, the measure winning approval largely along party lines, Democrats in support, all but a few Republicans opposed. By Wednesday evening, at a Trump rally in North Carolina, the crowd chanted: “Send her back.”

Those looking for relief, or evidence of someone in elected office rising to the occasion, may find reassurance in the response of Frank LaRose. On Tuesday, the Ohio secretary of state and Hudson Republican told the Cincinnati Enquirer editorial board: “The president says things that I would never condone, that I believe are false. The most recent tweet is racist, whether it was intended that way or not. I’m not in the man’s mind and heart. I don’t know, but that’s how it sounds to me.”

LaRose was addressing, of course, the president’s attack on four Democratic congresswomen. Trump urged them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The “go back” slur long has been used to identify those who appear foreign or to contend they somehow do not belong here. The president also proved ill informed. Three of the women were born in the United States. One was born in Somalia, coming here three decades ago.

Each has been elected to a House seat, which deserves its own degree of respect, and is something the president insists he is owed.

And that goes to a larger point LaRose made. He discussed more than a racist tweet. He stood up for the principles of civility in public life, which he has sought to advance in elected office, first as a state senator and now in his new post, among other things, overseeing the elections process.

“If people are retreating to their corners, finding cable news cameras and saying bombastic things about each other,” LaRose told the Enquirer, “how are people going to come together to actually solve problems? When there’s such incivility, there’s no room for compromise.”

No doubt, such thinking seems a pipe dream today, especially in dealing with the contentious likes of immigration and health care. Yet LaRose is saying something important in the context of the president’s ugly tweets. Civility is about more than behaving in a pleasant way, or watching your words. It is essential to governing, involving respect for differences and an understanding that policy disagreements must be bridged if problems are going to be addressed effectively.

There are ways to navigate criticism, even productively enough to reinforce the nation as one. That is part of a president’s job. Unfortunately, the current occupant of the Oval Office appears unequipped for such an approach. He revealed his leadership style during his “birther” days, recklessly suggesting Barack Obama wasn’t a citizen. Further back, he insisted after DNA evidence proved otherwise that five young men of color attacked a white woman in Central Park. The examples are many, and they lately have the effect of enabling others, Lindsey Graham this week labeling the four female progressive Democrats “a bunch of communists.”

Yes, at times, the president’s critics have taken the bait, their words going over the top. Yet a president sets the tone. Not only did Frank LaRose get it right in describing the president’s tweet as racist. He identified the harm in such divisiveness, degrading our capacity to govern. “Making self-government work again may be my generation’s man on the moon,” LaRose said to the Enquirer. Let’s hope the country soon lands there.