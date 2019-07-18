Truly Akron's finest

The personnel file of Akron police officer Jeff Ross will be closing soon, so I would like to add one more letter of commendation.

Tickets were being held for my husband and me at the RubberDucks stadium, only we were at the back and they were at the front. The back ticket agent explained, with a sweep of his arm, we would have to go all-l-l-l (each “l” adding to the distance) through the rubble to the front to obtain them. When I passed this info on to my husband (he with the gimpy knee), he shook his head. Observing this scenario was Officer Ross. He crooked his finger at me to follow him (I'm thinking a secret shortcut), but, no, he put me in his cruiser.

He proceeded to maneuver all-l-l-l the way through the Exchange-Main Street destruction and construction to the front gate. Now was his opportunity to divest himself of this Chatty Kathie, but he insisted he would await my return. All-l-l (it seemed shorter) the way back he provided tips regarding exiting due to fireworks, crowds, etc. and to “Enjoy the game!”

Ross will retire at the end of this month and Akron police will be less one officer and a gentleman.

Kathleen Baum, Fairlawn

Trump relies on deception

Donald Trump's attacks on U.S. congresswomen this month are not just calls to his loyal base, but also a rallying call to whoever is willing to go quietly to the ballot box and support his “Great America” agenda disguising white supremacy in America. So many ears and eyes are closed to the truth that every generation of America's citizens have been indoctrinated in the belief that the Manifest Destiny ideology of western expansion and Western exceptionalism justifies all the atrocities that stain our history and hinder the realization of the full expression of freedom by all of us.

The false condemnation of minority groups isn't new. It continues to be the main object in the toolbox of those who wield power and control from the right. The history of slavery, genocide, oppression, segregation, discrimination, exclusion, red-lining, bigotry, inflammatory false condemnation, mass incarceration, all culminating in mass xenophobia, has guided and fueled the dream. A dream for a white America that ignores the founding principles of true democracy. All to further satisfy the false belief that they are uniquely chosen by color to lead.

Renee F. DeBose, Akron

Dangerous philosophy

Ever since the rise of Fox News in the mid-1990s, conservatives have been accusing liberals of “hating America.” Apparently to them, disagreeing with conservatives makes a person unpatriotic. That seems like a dangerous philosophy, one that defines a dictatorship.

Our form of government is a democracy, in which people are expected to have differing ideas, and to work out compromises in the political sphere. By doing that, we show that we all love America.

Carol Button, Cuyahoga Falls

President is the authority

The House wants to check President Trump’s right to strike Iran? (“House Dems push to restrict Trump on Iran strikes,” July 13.) They spend most of their time wasting our time. The president has complete authority to strike in our national interest — end of story.

Russell Milicia, Streetsboro