Politicians tell truth

Given the events of the past several days surrounding the inflammatory remarks made by President Trump, concerning four elected members of Congress, the words of the Declaration of Independence seem more poignant, and perhaps less relevant than ever before. When the founders of our nation wrote that “We hold these truths to be self-evident” that the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” was to be available to all, they probably did not imagine the distortions to these words being championed by the current White House occupant.

Here are what I consider to be the truest comments made by Trump, and his challenger in 2016 for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, during that campaign. At a campaign event on Jan. 23, 2016, Trump said, “I could … shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters.” He has never been more honest since that day.

Hillary Clinton, in a Sept. 9, 2016, speech, had this to say about potential Trump voters: Half of them, she said, belong in a “basket of deplorables,” characterized by “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” views. Clinton caught incredible heat from all portions of the media for her forthrightness. In retrospect, particularly in light of the president’s most recent comments, she was spot on.

Unless the pockets of reason and civility that exist around this country can coalesce around some challenger to the current president, the truths that we hold to be self-evident will only apply to a certain “basket” of the country, and the democracy we think is part of this country will fade away rapidly.

Ken Johnson, Akron

American awakening needed

Yes, the economy is good. That is not enough. The economy does not include the loss of American values such as civility, character and the common good. With the economic emphasis, our moral compass is lost.

“America First” ignores the global world. We have to make the world a better place for women, immigrants and the environment with compassion and leadership that works with a conscience. Jesus confronted the rich and pointed to the poor, the marginalized, and those who are disrespected. Who is going to wake us up, so we can live as moral, good people?

Sister Kathy McIntyre, Fairlawn

The ploys of Democrats

It is the Democrats who manufactured the border crisis — by opposing and resisting the legislation we need to fix the immigration laws that currently invite illegal entry and block remedy. Now they condemn overburdened border officials who are victims of such spiteful Democrat intransigence.

Democrats are having it both ways, and even seek to conceal the number of illegal immigrants by impeding census methods used for generations.

Here it is a socialist ploy, aimed at destroying Medicare by spreading its already-thin resources out among untold millions of illegals, to pave the way for a single-payer system that wipes out private medical insurance and rations medical care. They hate the great American standard of self-reliance.

Don F. McClish, Stow

Ohioans in flight

I remember being huddled with my family in front of the TV in our living room in Miami, Florida, when Ohioan Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon on July 20, 1969. I was 22. It was my maternal grandmother Cora Dapore Ryan's 79th birthday. She was a Versailles, Ohio, native. It was one of the biggest thrills of my life.

Cora was 13 years old on Dec. 17, 1903, when Dayton natives Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first powered airplane flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. That flight lasted 12 seconds and covered 120 feet.

Nancy Rose Foye-Cox