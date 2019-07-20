Increasingly accurate weather forecasts are real lifesavers, as are communities and neighbors who scramble to open up cooling centers and offer up other resources to those at risk when the worst heat of summertime settles in for a scorching stretch.

While we're enduring the most brutally hot weekend we’ve experienced this year, it’s a comfort to know that a break from the searing conditions is predicted around the corner. But one longer-term forecast suggests these types of reprieves are going to become more scarce.

Just imagine cranking up the extreme heat of the past few days another 7.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s how July in Northeast Ohio is shaping up to feel some 30 years from now, according to a model recently released by Crowther Lab, a Switzerland-based group of scientists devoted to understanding and addressing climate change.

(Perhaps you just read the words “climate change” and felt the urge to bail. Before you do, please consider the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s position that “scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal” and the NASA website’s straightforward “scientific consensus” disclosure that 97% of climate scientists “agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities, and most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”)

The Zurich lab that headed up this study tried a novel approach to illustrate the warming phenomenon. Their concept was to take projections for cities in 2050 and show which current-day cities’ climates they would most closely resemble.

Future Portland, Oregon, for instance, takes on the feel of 2019 San Antonio.

Meanwhile, three-decades-from-now cities Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Buffalo match up with the climate of current-day Louisville, Kentucky — about 330 miles southwest of Akron and reliably a good bit warmer.

National Weather Service records show Louisville’s average daily temperature in July 2018 was 88.7 degrees, while Cleveland’s was 81 degrees. Not only will the hottest days of summer climb, but year-round, the Crowther study points out, the average daily Cleveland temperature in 2050 will rise about five degrees from current temps.

Now that’s just a deeply researched educated guess, and these scientists could get it wrong. But no matter how close the Crowther climate model comes to its mark, actual experience assures us that Northeast Ohio summers will keep churning out the periodic swelters we’ve known since such records have been kept. We'll keep having the kind of days that scream out for common sense and kindness — and reminders that cannot be repeated enough: Don’t leave your children or pets inside of cars; make sure parked vehicles are locked so that curious or bored kids can’t climb inside and play. Check on your older neighbors. Stay out of the sun. Hydrate regularly. And offer water to anyone who appears to be in need.

Remember that heat changes equations, and everyday activities can become unusually risky burdens for your body. Dial back or reschedule a planned run or workout; cut down on strenuous tasks such as lifting and moving heavy objects. Take extra care using machinery and tools.

When driving, reserve a little extra patience for the weary pedestrians taking longer to move across blazing pavement than the crosswalk timer allows. Be respectful of other drivers moving along more slowly in the uncomfortable heat and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you. Remember that hot weather also can beat up vehicles, overheating engines and blowing out tires unexpectedly.

And don’t forget that extra heat inflames tempers. You can’t exactly go stick your head in a bowl of ice water after a fender bender, but you can close your eyes, take a deep breath and count to 10 before approaching the other driver. The same applies for all other types of disputes. Don’t let the heat become your excuse for resorting to any kind of violence whatsoever.

Be good to other people and be good to yourself. This heat wave will pass. But Crowther Lab study or not, there’s plenty more sizzle on the way.