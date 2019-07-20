Embrace better deal

The Democratic Party's partisan politics and obstructionist attitudes are playing out as seen in the July 15 article “Ohio lawmakers split over updated NAFTA” about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement worked out by the Trump administration.

The Democrats oppose it supposedly because of not enough guarantees for workers across all borders and loss of jobs for the U.S. Yet, it benefits dairy farmers who have been held back for years by Canada.

Another large change is a requirement that autoworkers' pay must be above $16 per hour, which would better the lives of thousands in Mexico, while making U.S. parts and manufacturing more competitive at the same time. Likewise, North American content is increased significantly, which will mean more jobs here, as fewer Japanese, Korean, Chinese and other nations' parts would be imported. What is not to like?

Is it perfect? Undoubtedly no. Is it better than the flawed NAFTA, the now-deceased Ross Perot warned us about? Undoubtedly yes, by every unbiased analysis and account I have read. The Beacon Journal's article, when facts and figures are looked at, leaves one to conclude the new deal should be ratified immediately, then improved.

A great example of obstructionist thinking is the Ohio Democrats calling the new treaty NAFTA 1.6. The implication is it is not 2.0, or better said, not changed enough for them. However, they had eight years under Barack Obama and did zero.

The Japanese have a never-ending improvement theory for industry called Kaizen, which we would be smart to apply in industry, politics and life in general. Wouldn't that have been great instead of Obamacare and its aggressive mandatory changes not well thought out? Just improve it slower in a continuous manner, without radical changes and divisions of society.

Gary Eiber, Silver Lake

Peace and Muslims

As an American-Muslim, I applaud the U.S. government for holding the world’s largest summit on religious freedom last week. Religious minorities are persecuted and oppressed in countries in almost every region in the globe. Unfortunately, the Muslim world has a large share of issues in inappropriately treating minorities.

These practices are, however, completely antithetical to Islam. The Quran clearly teaches that “there is no compulsion in religion” (2:256). The Prophet Muhammad’s life is full of examples of trying to build interfaith peace, such as his famous letter to a nearby monastery assuring the rights and safety of Christians. In this landmark document, known as the Covenant with St. Catherine’s Monastery, the Prophet Muhammad binds these instructions on Muslims in perpetuity.

Thus, in any discussion on how to curb intolerance in the Muslim world, Islam should never be excluded from the discussion. Rather, the true Islam that promotes values of peace and pluralism should be highlighted in order to overcome the false and dangerous interpretations. Even if you disagree, do you have a better solution for perhaps the most religious people on Earth?

Labeeb Ahmad, North Canton

Deciding what's racist

Shocking news to see that Donald Trump disavows the racist remarks that he said against “the Squad,” saying there’s “not a racist bone in my body.” There is a racist remark from Trump's heart/soul/spirit that is evident in his everyday tweets and his spoken word that proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he is racist. Think again before you vote for him, please.

Eileen P. Ainslie, Akron