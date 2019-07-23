Threats to the country

In the recent Democratic debates, candidates were asked what was the biggest threat to our country today and some of the answers were China, Iran, climate change and, of course, President Donald Trump. They were asked what great things they would do for our country, and answered reparations for slavery, reparations for LGBTQ, payoffs of student loans, free college, free health care for illegals, free college for illegals, open borders, abortions, free health care for all, repeal of tax cuts and an increase in taxes … the list goes on.

Democrats are approving billions of dollars on humanitarian aid for the illegals at the border for a situation they created. But they want to blame everyone else. They could solve that problem in a day by sitting down and closing the loopholes and changing the immigration laws. And that is without all the “scratch my back” amendments. This is nothing but a personal and political issue for them with no regard for this country.

Congress talks about Social Security and Medicare going broke, and their solution is for you to pay more into it and work more years before you collect. It sounds nothing like their own pension.

I think most people would agree that Congress is the biggest threat to this country — both parties.

Donald Richmond, Massillon

Priorities in Columbus

Regarding the July 8 article “GOP proposal decries porn,’’ those 19 conservative Ohio Republicans have just appointed themselves the moral police. It must be terribly taxing taking on the role of watchdog.

According to the scientific data, however, their belief that porn makes men more likely to commit sexual abuse is wrongheaded at best. You know what does pose a problem for America, especially American schoolchildren? Fanatics with guns who grew up in households where sex was never discussed, but there was a hefty dose of religion.

Hey, don’t you people have better things to do? How about world hunger? How about our approaching desperate climate catastrophe? Nope; gotta tackle porn.

Millions more people have been harmed from religion (war, beheadings, persecution) than all the erotica in history. Here’s some news: Sex is a natural function of being human. That’s what you call an inconvenient truth.

My mother used to say people with outdated views of morality always had a pinched look. Right on, mom.

Lachlan McIntosh, Akron

Trade deal not ready

There is no need to rush a vote on NAFTA 2.0. The facts are the $16 an hour as is currently proposed is not $16 an hour in all three countries. It is an average. If an autoworker in the U.S. and Canada makes $29 an hour and the autoworker in Mexico makes $3 an hour, that is an average of $16 an hour. The 75% parts input being raised from 62.5% is also not that way as currently proposed. As currently written, a part made in China and shipped to Mexico, then put in a car shipped to the U.S. is considered a North American part.

Big Pharma does not need relief from generics for an additional three years to four years. We already pay enough for drugs.

All three countries need to make at least $16 an hour, not an average.

Parts shipped from China to a NAFTA country should not be considered a North American part.

Take your time. Get this right. Then vote.

Jack Hefner, president

United Steelworkers Local 2, Akron



Deciding what's racist

Shocking news to see that Donald Trump disavows the racist remarks that he said against “the Squad,” saying there’s “not a racist bone in my body.” There is a racist remark from Trump's heart/soul/spirit that is evident in his everyday tweets and his spoken word that proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he is racist. Think again before you vote for him, please.

Eileen P. Ainslie, Akron