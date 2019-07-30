Tribute to Prade

I was disheartened to check for information about my home city only to see a distasteful article on my late friend Kenya Prade (Ohio.com, July 23). Since the time was not taken to recognize her as a person, I wanted to take a moment to recognize her myself.

I was fortunate to cross paths with Kenya while we both lived in Texas. She was a single, full-time working mom who stepped up to coach my daughter’s soccer team. Recognizing that we came from the same hometown and appreciated such things as Swensons, we formed a friendship over the years. Our daughters even enjoyed visiting each other in Akron and laughing over Texas on the benches at Stricklands. It was an example of the small world we live in and the joy in little things.

Kenya should have been recognized for her accomplishments and zest for life. She received academic and sports awards throughout her education in Akron and proved that our destiny is in our own hands and we are what we make it. She earned bachelor's and master’s degrees in Ohio and enjoyed being a nurse practitioner. She was always willing to give her medical help when able. She never settled for anything but the best, and excuses were never an option. She encouraged others to want to be better for themselves and always practiced what she preached.

I am a better person for having known her and grateful that our paths crossed. She was a great role model and medical guru for my daughter.

Kenya was an example of how we should be judged by what we did in life and not our past. May others know and remember her for who she became and what she gave to this world.

Ann O’Donnell, Oviedo, Florida

Ratcliffe is wrong

I sincerely hope that senators are not considering voting for the confirmation of U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe for director of national intelligence. This post does not just head one intelligence agency, but all of our intelligence agencies. Isn't it obvious that the correct selection would be someone who has a history of service in the intelligence community?

Just examine the backgrounds of all former directors, and contrast them with Ratcliffe's. He is not qualified.

Any senator seriously considering voting for Ratcliffe is nothing more than a Trump sycophant willing to risk the security of our nation to another Trump lackey.

Senators, be real leaders. Step up, tell the president, the nation and your constituents that you will not vote to confirm an unqualified nominee for one of the most important positions in our government, and that his nomination should be withdrawn.

Pete Jarocewicz, North Canton

Trapped in NYC

The recent news has been filled with clips of Democrats railing about the living conditions for illegal immigrants at the border. Too bad these same Democrats don’t feel this way about their own constituents. One would think they would rail about the recent report on the New York City Housing Authority detailing roaches, rats, mold, leaks, lead paint and elevators often failing, leaving elderly and disabled tenants either trapped in their apartments or sleeping in the lobby. Where is the outrage, AOC?

Who cares about voters you have locked? Go for those new potential voters. Apparently, CNN’s cameras can’t find these 174,000 apartments.

Carl Shay, Stow