Expand gun checks

Ohioans for Gun Safety is a grassroots ballot initiative campaign to get background checks on all gun sales. I anticipate that our country will eventually wake up to this absolutely sensible need given that over 80% of the nation’s citizens support it.

Nearly one in five firearm sales is not covered by the Brady Bill of 1994. Although bills to extend background checks have been attempted in the Ohio legislature, the majority party leadership has rejected them.

It’s time to use the ballot initiative process to do what is rational and necessary. Sign the initiative. I only wish that the Ohioans for Gun Safety movement would have included the elimination of all automatic weapons, except those, of course, needed by the military.

If the vast majority of citizens support gun safety, who might oppose extending background checks? The answer, of course, is the NRA, one of the most powerful and influential lobbying groups.

In a recent commentary, E.J. Dionne of the Washington Post said, “The National Rifle Association is a racket that stokes fear, aggravates our country’s divisions and blocks reasoned debate about gun violence to feather the nests of the conservative elite. … [the NRA] turns the Second Amendment into a money machine.”

We need to remove the power and influence organizations and corporations have on members of Congress — the people should have the power.

Bill Wilen, Kent

America and Trump

President Trump asserts that the four congresswomen in the news “hate America.” But what does “America” refer to in this context? My sense is that that the four representatives — and millions of others — don't hate America but, rather, “hate” the president and what he is doing.

This leads to the thought that maybe the president believes that he and the term “America” are synonymous. The idea is quite disturbing, but consistent with the thinking of a person who is a manifest narcissist and believes that everything is judged solely on how it benefits or reflects on him. Now that's radically un-American.

If such thinking and behavior are pathological, then maybe it is the White House that is “infested” and the rodent-in-chief is Trump.

John Bee, Tallmadge

Not the prosecutor's job



I was very surprised at the July 25 headline, “Mueller: Trump never exonerated.”

As an attorney, I have been involved in the criminal justice system in both state and federal courts for a long time. When Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in May 2017, he was authorized to conduct an investigation regarding any links between the Russian government and President Trump’s campaign and any matters that might directly arise from that investigation and “to prosecute federal crimes arising from these matters.”

It is not a prosecutor’s function to “exonerate.” His function is to investigate and prosecute crimes which he or she feels is supported by evidence. A prosecutor’s function is not to investigate and exonerate.

Lawrence J. Whitney, Akron

Share the wealth

I guess Gov. Mike DeWine , state Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, and many other lawmakers are not above accepting “donations” from FirstEnergy Corp. PAC, and then voting/supporting the bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions. I guess morals are whatever you want them to be. How about sharing some of that “donation” money with us taxpayers?

Deb Lichtenberger, Hudson