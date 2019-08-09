Secured for takeoff

The July 31 Associated Press story, headlined “U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes,” missed or mischaracterized some key points about small airplane security.

First, the article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security notice, inferring it was focused only on cybersecurity concerns for small, “general aviation” aircraft, when the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down.

Second, the story — which included not a single aviation-industry source — arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the article failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain small piece of technology and effectively disable it.

The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn’t unfolded — the reason Transportation Security Administration audits have never found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern — is that the industry has always made security a top priority, with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats.

An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government-issued ID, and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross-checks records for airmen and women, and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity.

Ed Bolen, president and CEO

National Business Aviation Association

Shopper against guns

Another weekend of senseless massacre in our country. No other country on the planet has the problem with guns that we do. Something must be done to make us safer. I don’t know about you, but I am now afraid to do much shopping outside my own home. And I do not live in the 18th century, nor the Wild West. I live right here in northern Ohio.

One of the first things that comes to mind: Make it harder to buy guns. From this day forward, I will not shop at Walmart, Dick's or any other store that stocks weapons of any kind. Do not frequent any social clubs that have gun raffles. And for goodness' sake, what birdbrain thinks it is a good idea to raffle guns to benefit school projects?

If even a few thousand of us start spending our money elsewhere, it will be noticed. Sure, there will always be gun stores, but I never went there anyway. It is a very small step, but it has to start somewhere.

Theresa Reese Davidsaver, Cuyahoga Falls

What really matters

Does Donald Trump tweet too often? Yes, he does. Can he be obnoxious? Yes, he can be. Is he wrong too often on too many things? Yes, he probably is. Does he spend too much time on things that don’t really matter? Again, yes, he does.

But all of these things miss the most important question. And that is: Are we better off with him in office than we would be if he had lost the election? And here, the evidence is clear and convincing. Both we and the world are far better off than we would be if his opponent had won.

Dave Garthoff, Stow

Loaded question

If Republican state legislators and the governor see no harm in allowing people to carry concealed guns without a permit in all public places such as schools, athletic venues, and businesses, then they should also allow these same people free access to the Statehouse and other government offices.

David Milkovich, Akron