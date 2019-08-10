One of our local pastors said "God doesn’t will our suffering but in that suffering He picks up the pieces and builds something beautiful." This was clearly evident on July 20 when the communities of Jeromesville and New Pittsburg came together to support their own. John Bogavich, Mindy Speicher and their families suffered an unimaginable loss, but we can only hope they can find some comfort from the outpouring of love they received.



The members of Leaders of Rural Area Congregations would like to extend a sincere thank you to the community for everything they did to help make the benefit for the Bogavich/Speichers a success. Thank you to the New Pittsburg Lions Club for the use of the park. To the Jeromesville and New Pittsburg Fire Departments. To the many volunteers who helped with setup and cleanup after the event. The volunteers who helped with preparing and serving the meal. Those who donated food and desserts. To the many local businesses and individuals who donated items for the live and silent auctions. To those who bid on auction items. To Dave Geitgey for his auctioneer services. To County Line Clovers 4-H Club and to everyone who helped in any way. Each of you was part of something very special.



Kathy Smith,



Orrville



LORAC Committee member