Planned Parenthood's choice

In reference to the Aug. 21 editorial, “Federal money isn’t everything,” liberal media imply that a new federal rule is taking money away from Planned Parenthood and that low-income women will lose health care. Actually, Planned Parenthood gave up the money rather than comply with the intent of Title X.

Title X rules say that abortion centers cannot be taxpayer-funded family planning centers. It has been this way since 1970. Under the Clinton administration, the rules were muddied to allow abortion facilities that also provided health care to start receiving these funds.

The new rule specifies that Title X locations cannot refer for abortion, but it does not prohibit them from providing neutral, nondirective counseling about abortion, and does not reduce federal Title X dollars available. It directs funds to federally qualified community and rural health centers that don’t do abortions and that far outnumber Planned Parenthood, increasing access for women.

Similar regulations were upheld by the Supreme Court in 1991. Many of these centers also provide prenatal care while Planned Parenthood does not.

Planned Parenthood’s last annual report shows it can easily survive without federal funding. It took in $60 million from Title X yet had over $220 million in excess of revenue and ended the year with at least $1.4 billion in net assets. The report shows that almost every single service, including contraception, has decreased while its abortion business grew.

Title X providers who focus on abortion had a choice to make. If they were serious about women’s health care, they would have chosen to stay with the program and to make their abortion business separate. They may call abortion a women’s “reproductive right,” but no matter what name you give it, abortion still takes a human life and that is definitely not health care.

Denise Leipold,

Executive director,

Right to Life of Northeast Ohio

Silence speaks volumes

When President Trump says Jewish people voting for a Democrat “shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” he seeks to divide Americans by politicizing religion, further stoking racism, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy. As usual, Trump impugns a citizen’s loyalty to his or her country by suggesting that it depends entirely on race, ethnicity, or religion. He’s done it before to African Americans, Mexican Americans, and Muslim Americans. And now he’s done it to Jewish Americans. Given the recent threats to Jewish institutions in Ohio — not to mention the Tree of Life attack in neighboring Pittsburgh, which claimed 11 lives — these statements seem particularly inflammatory.

What have we heard from Trump’s fellow Republicans, particularly our own U.S. Sen. Rob Portman? Crickets. They bear primary responsibility for educating their president and curbing his most irresponsible impulses. Can we interpret their silence as assent? Or mere indifference?

Barbara Kaplan, Peninsula

Beautiful trees gone

I had the opportunity to visit the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course site recently, and I was devastated to see the destruction of all the beautiful trees that used to circle that beautiful property. They all had been plowed down with, it appears, no effort to at least save some of them. The destruction of this property, all for building nearly 140 townhomes, is reprehensible.

My question to the Cuyahoga Falls City Council members who voted yes on this issue is, are you "winning" yet?

Millie Castillo, Cuyahoga Falls