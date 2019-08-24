Death with dignity

Here are some facts about dying with dignity laws. Only people with terminal illnesses (determined by two doctors) who are of sound mind qualify to use the law. Disability or age are not reasons to use it.

A person opting to use it must be informed of other end of life care such as hospice. All of these requirements have effectively prevented the concerns of abuses raised by opponents. In 40 collective years of experience with these laws, there have been no cases of abuse. Coercion is a felony.

Many who use the law are also enrolled in hospice; 75% of those using the law have terminal cancer, and this option gives them great peace.

My mother knew for several months that her death was imminent. The trauma of watching her agony as her disease slowly devoured her convinced me that when death is imminent, it is cruel and inhumane not to let a person choose a peaceful rather than a violent death.

This law is not designed to cause more deaths, but to allow dying people to do it with dignity and peace. All states should enact death with dignity laws.

Susan Corfman, Orrville

Common sense on life

A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky this year clarifies that life begins at conception. This is to clarify the Roe v. Wade case when the Supreme Court said that they didn't know when life begins. So, they must have believed that life begins at some mystical but undefined point, during a nine-month pregnancy. Does that make sense? This bill, if passed, would remove the ambiguity of when life begins. Common sense and ultrasound pictures of the developing fetus indicate that it is a human life. Very premature deliveries with proper medical care grow into normal adults. So, at what point is a fetus not a human life?

The bill then would ensure the rights of citizenship to all persons during pregnancy as granted by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states: “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” The bill in conjunction with the 14th Amendment would then ensure the right to continued life during pregnancy. That would make abortion be murder at any point, which common sense and the evidence support.

Jerry Mettler, Granger Township

Do more, governor

I appreciate the efforts of Gov. Mike DeWine to prevent shootings in Ohio as reported Aug. 22. However, as parents send their children to school this year, the fact still remains that Ohio citizens can own and carry weapons of war and large rounds of ammunition like those that killed nine people in Dayton in just 30 seconds. Yes, DeWine is “doing something,” but it is not enough. No Ohio citizen needs to own such powerful weapons for sport. These weapons must be banned.

Susan Gallagher, Akron

Rattling around Akron

Mayor Horrigan needs to leave his oak desk and get out of the new sewer. Visit the rest of the city. Our roads are terrible. Potholes are not taken care of. Waterloo Road is a washboard to say the least.

Jerry Lamm, Akron