Trade war's effects

As the owner of Harps & Thistles Yarn Emporium in Cuyahoga Falls, I wanted to share an example of how the trade war with China is hitting small local businesses.

I recently ordered yarn from a company in the Netherlands that I've been doing business with for just over a year. After each order I receive an invoice from UPS for customs fees and tariffs, previously not more than $100 or so. My latest bill from my most recent order was $447 and listed an additional 25% tariff.

So I called UPS Supply Chain Solutions to inquire about the fee and was told that the company I purchased the yarn from had listed the country of origin as China (on all previous orders it was listed as the Netherlands). I was then told that any time I order yarn from a foreign country and the yarn is manufactured in China I am then obligated to pay the tariff. Since the origin of the yarn was never disclosed to me prior to this shipment I am now left with the decision to increase pricing or eat the cost, a considerable one for a small business during the slow season.

Now I'm left wondering what other inventory is manufactured in China. If I place orders for merchandise from Uruguay, the United Kingdom or Turkey, will the cost be affected by this tariff due to undisclosed manufacturing? It's hard enough to keep our doors open due to competition with big box stores and internet sales. Will this be the final nail in our coffin?

Cindy Michael, Cuyahoga Falls

Hold them accountable

A recent Quinnipiac Poll shows that 52 percent of Ohio voters oppose the Heartbeat Law enacted this year by the governor and legislature (“Ohioans oppose heartbeat measure,” July 27). In addition, 90% of Ohio voters back background checks for all gun purchases, but legislators show no interest in strengthening restrictions on guns.

Why are legislators not respecting the will of their constituents? Arguments have been made that constituents do not have access to information the policymakers do and legislators are acting for the greater good. In the case of abortion restrictions and gun safety, I will only buy this argument if they tell us what human and social justice information they possess that we don’t, and what the greater societal good is. Otherwise, they are implying that we are not smart enough to understand and betting that we will not challenge them.

We need legislators who listen to their constituents and take the best course for all of us. Above all, it is critical that we hold our legislators accountable to serve the public interest rather than self-interest.

Pawan Handa, Fairlawn

Party over country

It is no surprise whatsoever that HBO talk show host Bill Maher actually hopes for a recession to spoil the re-election chances for President Trump. In fact, if Democrats continue the pattern that they've established during the past few years, some of them would actually seek to sabotage our economy to thwart Donald Trump. Today's Democrats are notorious for putting party ahead of country.

Democrats' specious words could cause undue concerns and prompt investors to act in ways that could upset our economy even if there are no economic grounds for a recession. Talk it up, Democrats. See if you can sabotage our country.

Don F. McClish, Stow