Many advocates for gun rights make a good point. They stress that in seeking to curb gun violence, the country must start by enforcing the laws on the books. That thinking applies most plainly to the federal background check system. It is only as good as the data it contains, and currently, the information is incomplete, something Gov. Mike DeWine emphasized on Wednesday, as he unveiled an appropriately ambitious plan for Ohio to ensure the system fulfills its mission — to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

The problem isn’t just that many local jurisdictions are slow to enter information into the state Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Much pertinent information never gets entered because it isn’t required by law.

Jon Husted, the lieutenant governor, noted his own surprise at such holes in the reporting requirements. Thus, he and the governor want lawmakers to mandate entry of arrest warrants for violent crimes and protection orders involving domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault. That’s right: Currently, a huge share of such information isn’t available when a licensed gun dealer conducts a background check or a police officer performs the same during a traffic stop.

The result is many who are ineligible to buy a gun purchase one, anyway. Or a police officer lacks notice about the risk he or she faces.

The governor noted that today there are more than 500,000 open arrest warrants across the state, yet less than half have been entered in the LEADS system and a mere 18,000 are in the NCIC. The governor identifies in his proposal 28 “Tier One” offenses, including felonious assault, aggravated menacing and kidnapping, that must be entered within 48 hours of issuing the warrant. The same two-day period would apply to protection orders.

All of this builds on the earlier work of a task force formed by the governor. In May, it cited the information gaps. That includes the problem of slow responses. Nearly 7 percent of gun purchases result in a “delay” message from the system. Yet the purchase can proceed after three days if the gun dealer does not hear more about the background check. In roughly 20,000 instances the past five years, dealers have gone ahead with sales and later heard from the system: Do not proceed.

The governor proposes to tap technology to improve responsiveness. He has given InnovateOhio, led by the lieutenant governor, the task of developing a portal for the more than 1,300 local agencies to file the relevant warrants and protection orders. The information then would be shipped instantly to the state and federal databases

To his credit, the governor understands this system must be, as he put it, “simple, free and mandatory.” The objective won’t be achieved if local offices find the process cumbersome, or they must commit scarce resources to its operation. This is a state obligation.

The improvements in the background check system are part of a package of proposals the governor is developing under the heading STRONG Ohio in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton, all designed to reduce gun violence, preserve individual rights and enhance public safety. Which gets to another important point the governor made: There isn’t a single answer to gun violence. It will be with us. The idea is to reduce its presence, from suicides to mass shootings to the kind afflicting neighborhoods, through initiatives on multiple fronts — with accurate and timely background checks essential to the cause.

It is about getting right current protections as part of making a credible case for adding more.