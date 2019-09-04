Akron has welcomed 161 refugees this year. The most recent to arrive are five family members from Congo, as Amanda Garrett of the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com reported this week. They are part of the 30,000 refugees slated to enter the country during the current federal fiscal year. That overall figure reflects a dramatic decrease, the Trump White House scaling back to one-third the refugees permitted to enter during the final year of the Obama administration.

For cities such as Akron, the policy change amounts to a problem. Refugees have helped to address the challenge of a declining city population. As Garrett noted, from 2007 to 2013, Akron experienced a 1 percent decrease in residents. That fall would have been twice as large without the arrival of refugees and others from foreign countries.

Yet, a threshold of 30,000 is much better than barring all refugees — yes, taking the number to zero. According to recent news accounts, the Trump administration has been weighing such a step. The proposal certainly fits the direction President Trump has taken, his xenophobic immigration policies pushed by adviser Stephen Miller.

Even an alternative reduction under consideration, putting the annual ceiling at 3,000 to 10,000 refugees, would be shortsighted for Akron and other cities, not to mention the country.

The United States long took the lead in accepting refugees, no other country doing more to provide a home, or a new life, to those fleeing persecution. The country did so out of a moral obligation driven by its own narrative and past failings. Embracing refugees involves affirming the idea of liberty, whether in practicing the religion of your choice, or freely expressing your political views, or living without the burden of discrimination.

There also is a practical factor. Refugees don’t just add to the population of aging industrial cities. They, and other immigrants, bring economic activity, even an entrepreneurial instinct that has been less evident in native-born Americans in recent years. In 2017, the federal Department of Health and Human Services conducted an analysis, eventually reported by the New York Times, that found the benefits from refugees far outpace the costs, say, in using public services. The department put the positive result at $63 billion a year.

That outcome stems, in part, from the vetting process, refugee applicants facing a lengthy examination taking more than a year. First, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees assesses eligibility. Then, the federal government makes its own evaluation. Analyses show that refugees generally do not pose a terror or national security threat.

Politico reports the Department of Defense has pushed back against the White House policymaking. The Pentagon has been concerned especially about Iraqis who helped the American military, often as translators. Roughly 100,000 are waiting in Iraq, many at substantial risk. The United States has a duty to provide the protection of refugee status. So far, 140 have arrived here this year.

That backlog gets to other concerns. Such a steep reduction would disrupt the flow of refugees, with almost 40,000 in the later stages of the vetting process. More, the White House has floated the idea of allowing states and local governments to refuse refugees. The process already locates refugees where they likely would do well. To give localities a veto would involve more than an invitation to political ugliness. It would neglect the federal government’s responsibility for immigration.

The country has won admirers, and added to its influence, in welcoming refugees. Now that is in jeopardy, and unnecessarily so. Refugees enhance communities. They help Akron with its challenges.