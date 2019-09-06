Backward with Trump

In the Aug. 10 letter headlined “What really matters,” the writer claims that despite President Trump’s many shortcomings, we are still better off as a nation with him in office.

I beg to differ. Are we better off as a nation when ordinary citizens have to fear going to Walmart or their places of worship? Are we better off when part of the school curriculum for our children now includes active shooter drills and we now have companies that sell bulletproof backpacks for kids?

Are we better off when our government forcibly separates children from their parents? Are we better off as a country with the proliferation of white supremacy and other hate groups?

Are we better off when we are closer to an armed conflict with Iran than at any time in the past two decades? Are we really better off with a president who ignores the calls of the best scientific minds who tell us that global warming is ruining the Earth for our children and grandchildren?

Are we really better off when the president has to resort to elementary school name-calling against his political opponents? And are we really better off when what we get from the president is a constant offering of lies and falsehoods? America is a great country and I love my country, but we seem to be heading in the opposite direction.

Timothy Rasinski, Stow

Abuse of office

In his Sept. 2 commentary, Harry Litman claims that James Comey “helped save democracy” by creating his memos of conversations with President Trump and then sharing them with the public.

This shows just how irrational some people can be. Comey violated the ethics and procedures of the FBI, and the terms of his own employment contract by what he did, not only under Trump, but while under President Obama as well. He was reviled by both Democrats and Republicans for his “holier than thou” actions.

The president has the constitutional authority to fire the FBI director if he chooses, and for any reason. When Comey was fired, precisely because of his abuse of office, a new person stepped up to replace him. No investigations were hindered. A reasonable person would conclude that only Comey threatened our democracy. But Trump haters are not reasonable people.

Robert Umbarger, Munroe Falls

Impressed at Canal Park

I would like to take a moment to shout out to Ken Babby and the Akron RubberDucks. They provide a very enjoyable experience for the fans each game night at Canal Park. I was especially impressed Aug. 31 when Babby was going from section to section thanking the fans for coming out. He went up and down the steps between sections shaking hands and chatting all the way around the stadium — acknowledging that the fans are the reason the team is successful. I have never seen another team owner do that.

Please keep up the good work.

Mike Schwin, Medina

Thinking about Israel



President Trump recently said that any Jewish people who vote for Democrats are showing “great disloyalty” or “lack of knowledge” concerning Israel. Following this logic, we would say that Christians who vote Republican are showing “great disloyalty” to Palestinian Christians who currently suffer greatly every day under Israel’s apartheid laws. In addition, Christians who vote Republican demonstrate their “lack of knowledge” by supporting Israel on everything without question, to the tune of $10 million in U.S. aid a day.

David and Rebecca Brown, Streetsboro