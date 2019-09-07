Better for voters

Wouldn’t it be nice to see the day when voter roll purges were unnecessary? Ohio’s current voter registration update system is inefficient, confusing and outdated. While the secretary of state’s office has improved its ability to identify and remove deceased individuals from the rolls electronically, we still have one of the country’s highest provisional ballot rates, often because a voter’s registration may not be up to date due to a change of address.

There is a solution. As outlined in the Beacon Journal’s editorial, “Digital answer to the purge problem,” (Aug. 28) which addressed the many issues plaguing the maintenance of Ohio’s voter registration rolls and the remedy put forth in Senate Bill 186. The bill, with bipartisan sponsorship by state Sens. Nathan Manning and Vernon Sykes, would take a big step forward by automatically registering and updating people's voter registration status when they interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, unless they decline. While the bill could use fine-tuning, as noted in the editorial, it goes a long way toward improving public confidence in the roll maintenance process and greatly reducing the cost of combing through the rolls to check for inaccuracies during a purge.

Ohio is overdue for replacing our outdated, paper-based registration model with a modern, electronic system that can eliminate red tape and save taxpayer dollars.

Jackie Derrow, president

League of Women Voters of the Akron Area

Prevent a shooting

Those who are against gun restrictions often point to mental health problems as a cause for our incredibly high number of shooting deaths in the U.S. I agree that improving mental health is an admirable goal. However, I don’t see how this would lower our gun-related death rate. For instance, the killer in the Aug. 31 attack in Odessa, Texas, was, according to those who knew him, an angry person who had just lost his job. Should we have somehow taken him into custody when he was fired and forced him to see a psychiatrist? Rather, I think that his seven victims would be alive today if our society had not made it incredibly easy for him to buy a gun.

Carol Button, Cuyahoga Falls

Theory gone wrong

In an Aug. 28 letter (“Party over country”), the writer accused Democrats of purposely hoping to wreck the economy to make President Trump look bad. The writer and all other Trump supporters should turn off Fox News and “Hannity” for five minutes and think about the conspiracy theory they are now spreading.

Millions of Americans are on Social Security and maybe half have either an IRA or a 401k, because we realize that Social Security by itself is not always enough to live on. I can just imagine a roomful of Democrats sitting around, and one comes up with this idea: "Hey guys, what if we do everything we can to tank the economy and with it all our IRA/401k retirement funds. Boy, I'll bet that will piss everybody off, and then no one will vote for Trump because they won't be able to retire." Then all the other Democrats sitting at the table go, “Man, that's a great idea, let's go tell Chuck and Nancy before anyone else thinks of it."

Oh, one other thought. As far as putting party before country, I give you two words — Lindsey Graham.

Stephen Dolin, Fairlawn