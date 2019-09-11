Whatever else you do today, take time to remember nearly 3,000 innocents who were killed in the 9/11 attacks that brought terrorism home to the United States and forever changed our history.

Reflecting on those who died and renewing our resolve to prevent a repeat of such a national security lapse is what Patriot Day is about.

And despite what narcissistic President Donald Trump’s warped reasoning may tell him, this sacred remembrance should never be about boosting anyone’s campaign hopes.

Across Ohio, a number of appropriately somber events serve as reminders of that terrible day when the U.S. suddenly didn’t feel so safe from foreign attack.

None of us needs to be reminded 9/11 was the day that thousands of Americans going about their business were killed as hijacked commercial airliners were steered into New York City’s World Trade Center twin towers and into the Pentagon while heroic passengers kept a fourth hijacked plane from its intended target — the U.S. Capitol. Instead, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field, killing all aboard.

It is entirely proper to have a week-long display on the Statehouse west lawn of U.S. flags for each of the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11.

We trust that all of the elected and appointed officials participating in events marking the anniversary know better than to try to cash in politically on the American blood spilled 18 years ago.

We wish we could say the same for the nation’s commander in chief, but it appears his intent was unsurprisingly personal and political as he attempted to use the occasion of remembering 9/11 to cast himself as a hero in negotiating with Taliban terrorists to try to bring peace to Afghanistan.

How much damage Trump did to the delicate peace process by abruptly scheduling and just-as-abruptly cancelling a visit by Taliban leaders and Afghanistan’s president to the presidential retreat at Camp David may never be known.

But the botched diplomacy ploy certainly didn’t help the U.S. attempt to negotiate its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and end 18 years of conflict begun in retaliation for the Taliban sheltering al-Qaeda and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Too many questions are unanswered about why Trump did not follow through with an accord that U.S. negotiators said they had reached in a year of talks with the Taliban. Infighting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and now-fired National Security Advisor John Bolton didn’t help.

Instead of leading his administration to clarity, Trump attempted to grandstand his way onto center stage — a play we have seen too many times before and never with good results. Think Helsinki last year and the G7 Summit in Biarritz last month, among other diplomatic debacles.

As wrong as it was to consider bringing the Taliban to Camp David, it is even worse if, as many suspect, the president’s rationale was to portray himself in 2020 elections as the grand negotiator bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Real leaders don’t worry who is credited with doing the right thing, but that concept is lost on this president.