Support Global Fund

Recently the Akron Pride Festival brought a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed at the Summit County Courthouse. The quilt was a visible reminder of AIDS pandemic. It now consists of 49,000 3-foot by 6-foot panels reflecting 700,000 and 32 million lost lives in the U.S. and world, respectively.

But progress on AIDS wasn't an accident. With U.S. leadership, an organization called the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria has been in existence since 2002. Subsequently it has helped save 27 million lives with funds and programming going toward treatment, prevention and care.

Funding-wise the Global Fund relies on the U.S. for one-third of its funding with two-thirds coming from other countries. In October, the Global Fund will be seeking $14 billion in commitments over the next three years to save an additional 16 million lives. $1.56 billion has been set aside by the House of Representatives for 2020. The Senate needs to do the same if the U.S. is to continue its leadership.

Rep. David Joyce should demonstrate his support for the Global Fund by co-sponsoring House Resolution 517. It is a bipartisan resolution in support of continued U.S. leadership of the Global Fund. A similar bipartisan resolution will be introduced in the Senate — Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown should co-sponsor it as well.

Dave Egan, Stow

Not 'care' at all

Bias against unborn children was egregious in the Beacon Journal’s front-page Associated Press article, “Facing bans, women seek abortions out of state” (Sept. 9).

The article quoted two pro-choicers, who touted the killing of unborn children as “care.” The reporter also cited abortion as “care.” The reporter only quoted one pro-lifer.

The reporter also wrote, “Critics say these regulations contributed to more clinics closing in recent years …” She cited Missouri women going to Kansas for abortions, inferring that clinic regulations in Missouri are forcing that.

The reporter should have noted that Missouri “health department director Randall Williams said the agency denied the [St. Louis Planned Parenthood] clinic’s application because they have corrected only four of the 30 deficiencies that inspectors identified” (Washington Post, June 24).

Patrick Kunklier, Fairlawn

Supplies accepted

The Beacon Journal article "What to do with leftover medical supplies" (Aug. 31) was very informative. A lot of organizations that take medical equipment were mentioned, but not the one that I volunteer for: Joni and Friends - Wheels for the World, which has been around for 40 years nationwide.

I am a Chair Corps collector. I collect manual wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, and parts. Once they are collected they are sent to one of 15 prisons throughout the United States where they are repaired and then sent throughout the world to those in need. I can be contacted at chaircorpssteve@earthlink.net.

The extra medical supplies are needed by every organization for every needed person. Please donate.

Steven Gordon, Akron