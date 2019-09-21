Busy on Garman Road

With upcoming work on Smith Road, drivers will be looking for alternative routes to the Merriman Valley. One of these routes will be Garman Road, but the city of Akron must stop this from happening. Why? Because both Case elementary school and Firestone high school have hundreds of students walking down or crossing Garman every day.

Truck traffic has already increased on Garman in recent months. Furthermore, since the street was repaved last year, the number of cars speeding on the road had also dramatically increased. Something must be done to control traffic on this busy road.

There are two solutions to this problem. First, the street should be posted “local traffic only” to keep commercial trucks from using it. Second, the street could be fitted with speed bumps to slow traffic without great disruption to traffic flow.

One or both of these measures should be implemented immediately, coupled with increased police patrols. I hope practical solutions can be in place before tragedy strikes.

Patrick Kelly, Akron

Brutal Saudi Arabia

The Beacon Journal's reproduction of the Bloomberg editorial on the attack on Saudi oil processing facilities misinforms the public (“Attack demands united response,” Sept. 17).

Saudi Arabia is one of the worst actors on the world stage, engaging in a barbaric war in Yemen resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The United Nations estimates that well over 5,000 civilians have been killed and in excess of 50,000 women and children have died of starvation as a result of Saudi bombing.

The idea that Yemeni fighters do not have the right to take it to Saudi Arabia however they can is just wrong. Iran, always made to be the evil empire, is supporting Yemen in its fight against Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has no skin in the game other than our insatiable consumption of oil and our president's worship of “the kingdom.” Oh, how he wishes he could be a king, or a prince some day.

We do not need any military response to the attack. What we need is to engage in diplomacy with Iran and to call out Saudi Arabia for its brutality. We need to sanction Saudi Arabia, not Iran.

Jack Woodyard, Bath

Light where needed

Bravo, to Randy Ludlow of The Columbus Dispatch, and the Akron Beacon Journal (“Ads lie about Chinese buying plants in Ohio,” Sept. 14), for exposing the lies and “untruths” regarding the Ohioans for Energy Security. This group in favor of Ohio House Bill 6 claims that Chinese companies are buying up Ohio's power plants. Yes, Chinese banks are lending money, but those banks lend lots of money to many entities. We need to vote out the corruption and outlaw “dark money” groups.

David A. Moudry, Fairlawn

Green and expensive

Massive climate change plans have been unveiled by the Democratic presidential candidates. They are similar to most of the recent plans in that they involve destroying the American economy as we know it, raising taxes, and turning America into a bastion of socialism. Since the U.S. makes up less than 5% of the world's population, any plan not involving major industrial countries such as China, India and Germany is pretty worthless. Why aren’t the climate changers going to China and harassing them? China needs a stiff dose of environmentalists.

Carl Shay, Stow