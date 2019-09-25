Proud reminder for city

Like many hundreds of others, I was elated to see that the long-awaited tribute to Akron's preeminent place in the development and production of rubber products will soon be memorialized in a bronze statue at the city's center (“Statue to rise in downtown Akron,” Sept. 22). All credit to Miriam Ray for getting this accomplishment across the finish line.

I grew up in sections of Akron named for both Firestone and Goodyear. As a young man I became an apprentice pipefitter at Goodyear. On my way to becoming a journeyman, I worked in all five plants with and around many talented and dedicated people. However, there were problems.

Hourly employees of United Rubber Workers Local 2 generally used restrooms supplied with gray “factory water” and in some cases labored directly in the hot exhaust from unit air conditioners for floor supervisors' offices. Shower areas were often dirty. In the early ‘70s I worked briefly on the next-generation automatic tire building machine which was to leave Akron after testing — an unmistakable predictor of the future.

I completed my degree while at Goodyear and left to teach school in the spring of 1976. About two decades later I became one of Steve Love's initial interviews for (with co-author David Giffels) the Beacon Journal's “Wheels of Fortune” series, which became a book in 1999. Although my path took me away from factory work, I remain proud of my time in the shop and grateful for the financial start those years provided.

I look forward to having my name inscribed on a brick near the new monument and to see its metal shining in the sunlight much as Akron's role will always shine in the industrial history of the United States.

Jim Walker, Massillon

United around 9/11

We were very disappointed to read the Sept. 11 editorial “9/11 victims deserve true homage, not games.” It appears that the intent of the editorial was to attack and demean President Trump, regardless of the facts or sensitivity to the families of the 9/11 victims.

The president's attempt to conclude an 18-year war in the Middle East and finally bring some type of peace to the area is, according to the Editorial Board, a way to “cast himself as a hero.” It appears your dislike of our president has completely blurred the lines of reality. We are not sure if there will ever be a time when the conditions are perfect for such a deal if attempts to bring peace to the world, no matter how awkward, will be called negative and self-serving.

Instead of honoring the victims and families of 9/11, it appears the Editorial Board chose this opportunity to attack the president.

We love our country and are praying for our leaders on a daily basis. In difficult times like these, we need to unite as Americans around historic moments like 9/11, instead of using it as a way to divide and sow distrust and disunity.

James W. and Blanche L. Reynolds, Coventry Township

Veterans remember

I read where Jane Fonda was nominated and inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. I wonder if the 58,318 people (which includes eight women) on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial would have approved?

Stan Olesky, Canal Fulton