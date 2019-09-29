Diversity in blue

This month, the Greater Akron Chamber hosted the Greater Akron Inclusion Summit ( “Local firms must narrow black-white gap, summit says,” Sept. 13). Keynote speaker Luke Visconti spoke to hundreds of business and community leaders about disparities of opportunity, many of which disproportionately impact minority groups. I firmly believe that we can all benefit from the honest and difficult conversations sparked by events like this. Unfortunately, when misinformation is shared, everyone suffers.

During his speech, Visconti stated that Akron’s police force is 91% white. “I’m not saying that you have bad police here,” he said. “Ninety-one percent tells me things could be better.” [The Beacon Journal reporter added that “Other recent figures have put Akron's police force at 80% white.”]

Indeed, the Akron Police Department does have more than twice the minority representation that Visconti cited, with a population of officers that is 80% white and 20% nonwhite. I can only hope this error was made recklessly and not with purpose. These topics are challenging enough without adding the sting of misinformation, which can further a contentious narrative and contribute to the very concern that Visconti travels the country to speak of.

As police chief, I know that Akron expects the best and brightest officers protecting their streets and also wants a police force that reflects the diversity of our city. I am confident we can accomplish both goals, without compromise, with the buy-in and support of the communities we serve. And I am proud of our progress. This year, the city completed a large police recruiting campaign that resulted in 1,400 applicants, where 64% were white and 36% were racial minorities.

The APD will continue to pursue diversity and welcomes all qualified candidates with a desire to serve Akron — we hope that the Greater Akron Chamber and all citizens of Akron will be our partners in this effort.

Kenneth R. Ball II,

Chief of Police,

Akron Police Department

Incompetent president

As a lifelong Ohioan, I have always felt a bit embarrassed by the stature of the many men that Ohio has sent to the White House. Most have been inconsequential, and one, Warren G. Harding, earned the title of the most corrupt president of all time.

But, only so far! President Trump has set new standards for incompetence, ignorance and ineptitude, and his administration has ventured into corruption where no president has gone before. Suddenly, we can wish we had more presidents like those largely forgettable Ohioans who at least cared more for their country than for themselves, and who at least bumbled along within the law. And we can even long for the good old Harding administration. What a difference these three long, unbearable years have made.

Jon Secaur, Kent

Care with sculpture

I am always happy to see art happening in Akron. The project to erect a monument to our rubber workers is a worthy one. It has taken a great deal of dedication and cooperation to bring the project this far. Looking at the artist’s rendering, however, I wonder if one of the most important parts of the process may have been rushed (“Statue will rise in downtown Akron,” Sept. 22). Choosing an image or form for a public sculpture that will be in place for 100 years is important. In projects like this a model may be crucial to selling those who will back the project but a 15-foot-high figure holding a tire is a complex and beautiful thing to sculpt. Proportion, facial expression and perhaps most important, the sculptural beauty of the tire itself should be taken into account. I wish there had been a public competition to find just the right model for the monument.

Donna Webb, Akron