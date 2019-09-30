This is a response to Nancy Johnson’s response to a Tessie’s Tidbits.



Contrary to her allusions, I am not ashamed to be a citizen of the U.S.



To quote the writer "guns do kill people!." That egregious statement must be applied to cars, steak knives, high-heeled shoes, etc. because they are inanimate and have been used as "assault weapons." Mentioned specifically was the AK47, originally a selective firearm. It is regulated, as are all selective firearms.



The spurious reference to the U.S. Constitution indicates the writer also believes that radio and TV are not to be used to promote free press or free speech.



Speaking of egregious, the reference to Scriptures to care for illegal aliens as on obligation of individuals or of the collective government is quite vague. Remember Kate Steinle.



Tim Sage



Loudonville