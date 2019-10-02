Defend the Constitution

I am a Republican and a lifelong resident of Ohio. Like many Americans, I am increasingly troubled by the office of the presidency. Despite my concerns with presidential conduct and how it is impacting our society and our standing around the world, I had believed that the solution should come by way of the electoral process, and not by impeachment, which could only fuel the divisiveness in our country.

However, the recent revelations of the dealings with Ukraine cannot be set aside. After all of the national anguish over Russian electoral interference, for our president to seek further foreign assistance in 2020 should be abhorrent to every American. This fact alone is egregious enough without the establishment of a quid pro quo.

If one takes a moment to strip away all of the noise and distractions coming from Washington and the press, we are still left with the admission of a president that he requested a foreign leader to influence our elections to his benefit. What else is needed for impeachment?

What is needed are Republicans who will put country ahead of self. What is needed is for Republicans to defend the Constitution despite the risks to their career. In our country's history, thousands of Americans have died in defense of the Constitution — we cannot allow a president to flaunt it. Sen. Rob Portman, will you be the voice in the Senate that could change history?

John Bologna, MD

Akron

Minding the chickens

Although most of today’s readers lack a rural background, we grasp the notion that the wily fox is not the appropriate one for Farmer Brown to hire for guarding his henhouse. Mr. Fox would make a quick, bloody meal out of the very chickens he’s supposed to guard.

So at last week’s hearing of the House Intelligence Committee we have acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifying about his decision about which government agency should give him a ruling about a key issue. The question was whether executive privilege applied to the whistleblower complaint. Incredibly, Maguire turned first to President Trump and the Justice Department headed by the partisan Attorney General William Barr.

If that decision isn’t an instance of the trickster bushy-tail and the chicken coop, I don’t know what one is.

Nancy Conn Terjesen, Akron

Threat to Ohio trails

Republicans in Columbus are up to no good again. Now they want to stop new hike and bike trails. House Bill 288, sponsored by 12 Republicans, would outlaw eminent domain for recreational trails.

It is taking decades to build the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, and if the parks ran into even one tiny section where they couldn't get the property or easement, the trail could not be completed.

Just imagine what this could do to future trails all over Ohio. According to testimony, eminent domain is rarely used but the threat of it can bring parties to the negotiation table. The chief lawyer for Cleveland Metroparks emphasized that. It happened twice for them.

Another argument the metro parks official made is that eminent domain is written into the Constitution, so this bill, if it passes, could be challenged in the courts. But we shouldn't take that chance with our Republican courts.

Please write your state legislators about stopping this bill.

Jan Oakley, Sagamore Hills

