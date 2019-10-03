Gary L. Miller's scientific background as a biologist is serving him well.

He asked questions on his first day at his new job. He didn't pretend he knew all the answers.

After settling into the University of Akron's presidential suite, Miller spent his day Monday mingling with the faculty, staff and students with whom he will share the downtown campus. As the Beacon Journal's Jennifer Pignolet reported, Miller asked nearly all he encountered what they thought he should do to improve the university as its 18th president.

It is vital that Miller chart a new path forward.

The university is still in the process of cleaning up the wreckage left by Scott Scarborough, whose disastrous and divisive tenure included a serious split between the faculty and administration, falling enrollment, immense and lingering financial difficulties, elimination of the baseball program and the much-mocked rebranding of the school as "Ohio's Polytechnic University."

Even after the interim presidencies of Matthew Wilson and John Green helped at least steady the ship to some degree, Miller will have his hands full.

The mistrust between the UA faculty and the board of trustees has abated little if at all. Chief Administrative Officer Rex Ramsier, the former provost who had been described by critics as "arrogant and vindictive, a source of ill will and declining morale," remains an unpopular figure on campus.

Miller, who served as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the past five years, will need to call upon all the powers of reason and persuasion he can muster.

He must work with the faculty, convince them in word and in deed he understands the immense value they bring to the university. Not for nothing does the faculty feel the school has been trying to balance its budget by reducing their number. Trust must be rebuilt.

That won't be easy, but Miller got off to a strong start when he praised the faculty while visiting the campus after being hired in August.

“It shows that he understands that the faculty are the university,” Pamela Schulze, president of the Akron chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said at the time. “He gets it.”

Miller must also work to reverse years of declining enrollment, which will be an even heavier lift. Total enrollment in 2019 is approximately 20,500 — a 7% decrease from last year. Stricter admission standards — a good thing — are part of it, but larger forces are factors in the reduction of international graduate students and aren't as easily addressed at the local level.

And the school is still playing catch-up after a significant drop in enrollment in 2016 during Scarborough's tumultuous reign. That, too, is built into the equation.

But considering how important the university is to the city and the region, we all have a stake in seeing Miller succeed.

Next week, he will present a plan for his first 100 days to UA trustees.

We're going to quickly find out if the questions he's been asking around campus have been the right ones.