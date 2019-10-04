Dave Yost became Ohio’s attorney general in January, succeeding new Gov. Mike DeWine who held the job for eight years.

Yet, Yost waited until late August to interfere with two years of hard work.

Summit County, including 21 public agencies, towns, cities and villages, sued the producers and distributors of addictive opioids in 2017 and is preparing for a landmark trial at the U.S. District Court in Cleveland later this month. The lawsuit has been combined with one filed by Cuyahoga County and is expected to be a test case on whether the opioid industry should be held legally responsible for the drug addiction crisis that’s ravaged America in recent years.

The Northeast Ohio counties want to recover millions already spent on this public health crisis and obtain long-term funding to provide addiction treatment for residents. Five defendants have already agreed to multimillion-dollar settlements.

Unfortunately, a last-minute legal filing by Yost claims the counties are jumping the line in front of other Ohio jurisdictions that also have valid claims. If he’s successful, justice could be further delayed.

If Ohio wanted to lead a lawsuit on behalf of all of its public subdivisions, it should have taken such action two years ago or earlier. Even DeWine has been critical of Yost, a rarity among Ohio’s Republican leadership.

We’re disappointed Yost has appealed his frivolous claim to the appellate court, forcing legal responses from both counties. What a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Sometimes you have to live with the decisions of your predecessors.

Lawmakers should quickly

ban vaping flavors

It’s hard to believe the Food and Drug Administration or Ohio lawmakers have not already banned vaping flavors clearly designed to hook teens and children.

DeWine called for such a ban earlier this week, claiming he does not have the authority to do so on his own. His proposal calls for stopping all sales of fruit, candy, mint and menthol vaping fluids.

What’s amazing is the Obama administration blocked such a ban proposed by the FDA four years ago, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times.

We now know vaping is far more dangerous than anyone realized. Since March, more than 1,000 people have become seriously ill from vaping, with 18 deaths reported across America.

The good news? Ohio has already raised the age for the legal sale of tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 effective Oct. 17. Of course, that’s no guarantee stores will stop selling to underage patrons — as they clearly are doing so already — given the dramatic rise in teen vaping.

Potential Brandywine sale

to conservancy welcomed

Our region remains blessed by the beauty and green space we all know as Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

For years, that included Brandywine Country Club, a now-closed golf course sitting on 215 acres immediately adjacent to the federal park along Akron-Peninsula Road. The club has been for sale after the unexpected death of Brandywine’s owner in 2018, and some feared a housing subdivision might be built on the property already zoned residential.

Thankfully, the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park announced Thursday it has signed a purchase agreement for the club and plans to convert it to parkland.

Closing on the sale may take a year, with funding expected to include federal land acquisition money with the help of the Trust for Public Land and private fundraising through the conservancy.