Richard Albaugh of New Philadelphia ran the Akron Marathon last Saturday and so did I. He doesn't know me, but I know him.



Our paths first crossed in the 2018 Akron Marathon when Richard, 82, placed first and I placed second out of the three runners competing in the over-70 division. At 70 years of age then, and with more than 70 marathons under my belt, it was my first time being in an age division that Akron race officials simply describe on their website as M70UP.



But unlike Richard, who has a long career as an accomplished long-distance runner, I've been a lifelong back-of-the-pack hooligan from Boston with immediate family in the Akron area who just likes to run marathons. Usually resembling a tortoise more than a hare over the years, I've been lucky to persevere in terms of health and longevity.



But back to the 2018 Akron Marathon.



At about the 6-mile mark, I was cruising along quite nicely when I passed a tall, lanky, older-looking runner. I noticed because there weren't too many of us on the course running the marathon who looked M70UP-worthy, and he did. I could also tell by his stride and physique that he was probably a pretty good runner back in the day. I kept on going and hours later got to mile 24 and suddenly felt a stabbing pain in my left hamstring. I had to stop for a few minutes and stretch it out when, lo and behold, that lanky old duff went barreling by down Market Street looking like he was on cruise control. Just like in Aesop's Fables, he raced right past me just like the tortoise eventually did to the hare.



So, sore hamstring or not, I hobbled off after him with a running gait that probably looked more like Captain Ahab chasing after the great white whale than anything else. And we all know how that story ended. The good news is that I didn't die, but I didn't catch the old guy either; not even close. It was days later when I looked up the results to find out that it was Richard Albaugh who was my tortoise, hare and Moby Dick that day as he came in first in the division.



It all made for a good war story, though, leading up to last weekend's Akron Marathon where I joked with friends and family that if Richard were running again this year, he'd be 82 now and surely I would prevail. And who knows, I said, maybe I'd even take the 2019 M70UP crown in Akron.



It was pretty hot that Saturday and, sure enough, about 3 miles into the race I passed number 770, but I didn't have to see his number to know that it was Richard Albaugh. When I passed him, I wanted to say hello and tell him my story, but I thought it might make him mad and he'd probably come by again at mile 24 and kick my rear back to Boston. So I kept silent running instead.



I was doing fine until about mile 21 when the heat got to me and I started feeling like french fries wilting under a heat lamp at the local fast food burger-bistro. I was cooked but started walking and walking and walking, all the while looking over my shoulder to see if my imaginary competitive nemesis might be coming up from behind.

But he wasn't as I finally crossed the finish line at Canal Park. As I was about to exit the ballpark behind the grandstands, off in the distance Richard Albaugh entered under the centerfield scoreboard and headed to the finish line. He came in fourth in the M70UP division and I came in third. It brought a tear to my eye to see this warrior, the oldest man in the race, finish as he did under such adverse conditions.



Given his lifelong running pedigree, maybe Richard was disappointed by his showing last Saturday, but I hope not. He's a hero and inspiration in my eyes. God willing, maybe we'll both be in Akron again next year and, if we are, I want to shake his hand say, "You don't know me but ..."