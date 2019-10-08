While a jaw-dropping (gut-churning?) drama roils our Trump-traumatized republic at the federal level, another drama vexes Ohio with a trumped-up plot about China invading the state. The theatrics of this fabrication were inspired by a shadowy group hiding behind the seemingly innocuous banner of “Ohioans for Energy Security.” A more accurate name might be “Ohioans for No Vote on Corporate Bailouts.”

The stealth operatives, who created the bizarre Chinese-are-coming-to-get-us storyline, are trying to obscure a public outrage committed this summer by Republicans running the state. In July, the Republican-controlled legislature and Republican governor colluded with their utility friends (and campaign benefactors) to enact an energy bill on the backs of every electricity customer in Ohio.

Passage of House Bill 6 — which forces ratepayers to subsidize nuclear and coal plants while scrapping green energy standards — pours more than a billion dollars over six years into the coffers of a bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions, which owns two aging, mismanaged nuke plants in northern Ohio. The former generation arm of Akron-based FirstEnergy spent millions lobbying to make sure its consumer-paid bailout became law.

The utility claimed its plants were unprofitable — amazingly without providing specifics — and said they would close without a huge cash infusion from customers. Republican legislative leadership obliged. HB 6 tacked surcharges onto the monthly bills of ratepayers across the state to bail out the nuclear plants. HB 6 also put ratepayers on the hook to subsidize two hyper-polluting coal plants built in 1955.

It gets worse. HB 6 effectively guts Ohio’s energy renewable and efficiency standards. Cancel the green energy startups and related jobs. Scratch long-term cost savings to consumers using less energy through greater efficiency. Frustrate Ohioans benefiting from cheaper, more competitive power sources than dinosaur and dirty utility plants.

Republicans carrying water for big utilities — to keep those campaign checks coming — actually spun HB 6 as a “favor” to ratepayers. Even though the bailout bill commits millions of public dollars to corporate welfare, GOP leaders crowed about how much they were saving customers by ditching the clean energy mandates — and their compliance costs embedded in electricity bills that pushed utility investment in renewable and energy efficiency programs.

Forget the amount of money and energy saved by those programs over the past decade. While other states move forward with innovative, job-creating green energy policy, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine jerked Ohio backward with a publically-financed windfall for uneconomic nuclear and coal plant businesses — and hoped voters wouldn’t notice.

They did. They erupted in anger over HB 6. They felt played by the political and utility stakeholders who rammed through the corporate gravy train despite strong opposition. HB 6 was designed for and by utilities. But their propaganda about protecting jobs fell apart hours after Gov. DeWine signed off on HB 6 when FirstEnergy Solutions moved to scrub union contracts for workers at the bailed-out plants.

Small wonder that Ohioans are hopping mad about an energy bill only utility shareholders could love. Fury launched a petition drive to put HB 6 on the 2020 ballot as an up-or-down referendum. Polls show voters overwhelmingly reject consumers bailing out four uncompetitive power plants while the state discourages new investment in renewable energy and shelves efforts to help consumers save money by using less energy.

Voters demanded a say on this bill the same way they did another lousy piece of legislation rushed into law by Republicans in 2011. Senate Bill 5, which radically restricted the collective bargaining rights of public employees in the state, was repealed at the polls by a large majority of incensed Ohioans.

FirstEnergy Solutions and its investors have a ton of money riding on keeping HB 6 off the ballot. They’ve seen the polls and are fighting hard to block any threat to their bailout bonanza. Enter the melodramatic China farce foisted on Ohioans in statewide TV commercials and slick flyers sent to mailboxes across the state.

The fright show conflates an ominous Chinese invasion with a public vote on the power plant bailout. Fearmongering is packaged as China quietly infiltrating Ohio’s electrical grid and coming straight for American energy jobs if voters dare consider a public reckoning on HB 6. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

A mountain of pro-bailout money is being poured into a brazenly deceitful intimidation campaign to stop Ohioans from even signing petitions to put HB 6 up for a vote by the people paying for it. If anything, the audacity of the folks behind this fake drama to prevent voters from voting should attract more signatures to put HB 6 on the ballot next year.

Ohioans bristle when power is taken away from people. The trumped-up tale about China taking over Ohio aims to take away your vote. Don’t let it.

Johanek is a veteran print and broadcast journalist.