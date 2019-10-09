Overly patient Portman

President Donald Trump's own damning words about his conversation with the Ukrainian president, in which he sought damaging information about a political opponent, while withholding $250 million in military aid as a bargaining chip, his release of a partial transcript of that conversation, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony, the publication of the full whistleblower’s complaint and the crescendo of revelations that followed demand the attention of our congressional leaders.

The President’s actions threaten our election security, national security and the integrity of our democracy.

But Sen. Rob Portman’s response is that the House's “rush to impeachment is unwarranted.”

As co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, Portman used to present himself as a staunch defender of Ukrainian autonomy and its “quest for self-determination, democracy, and freedom from Russian aggression.” Now the senator seems content to parrot White House talking points while throwing the independence of Ukraine and American democracy under the bus.

Portman knows our founding fathers gave Congress the power of impeachment as a safeguard against abuses such as those committed by this president.

Trump has violated our laws and repeatedly disregarded our Constitution. An impeachment inquiry is warranted. It is time for the senator to honor his oath of office, find some courage and hold the president accountable.

Barbara Kaplan, Peninsula

(Editor's Note: On Monday, Portman told reporters he opposes impeachment, but said: "The president should not have raised the Biden issue on that call, period. It’s not appropriate for a president to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent.")

Stop being a puppet

In the current situation with the whistleblower accusations and the facts (remember facts?) behind all the bluster, I wonder if the Trump Puppets (Republican senators) are beginning to wonder which direction to turn. The truth is out there now, and all the White House can do is to attempt to spin it.

Donald Trump has been characterized as a cheat and a liar by Michael Cohen, one of his longtime personal attorneys. If you are paying attention to Washington politics even a little bit, you have seen that the president's own words and actions have proven that characterization as true.

In the matter of Trump and the Ukrainian president, as usual, the White House attempted to cover it up and change the narrative. There is credible, damning evidence and it seems to follow the pattern of behavior from this president.

I see a deepening dilemma for Trump Puppets. Will they finally see that if they stand by the president, they are going to go down with the ship? Or, do they finally get their spines back and hold this president accountable? I hope the time has come for the Trump Puppets to cut their puppet strings and do the right thing, for the good of our country.

Dennis Moncrief, Cuyahoga Falls

Right to petition

This letter is not written to support the House Bill 6 referendum supporters (Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts). Rather, it is a call for special-interest groups simply to calm down, step back, and let our democracy work. Ohio voters have a constitutional right to petition the government, to challenge legislative decisions, to seek remedies through the referendum process.

The citizens who are making the effort to collect the necessary signatures for a referendum in 2020 must be allowed to do their work without having to face partisan hassles.

Let’s let our democracy work. On HB 6, let the voters have their say.

Cathy and Terry Hunt, Green