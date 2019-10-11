Horrigan’s bold snow promise will be tested



While it’s hard to think about snow after a week of beautiful weather across Northeast Ohio, we’re grateful that the city of Akron has been doing just that all summer.



Mayor Dan Horrigan’s administration unveiled plans Thursday to let the Ohio Department of Transportation start plowing interstates in the city to free up Akron plows to handle all city roads along with the state Route 8 expressway and U.S. 224. Horrigan also is adding 13 smaller plow trucks to help in city neighborhoods.



The result, the city claims, will be 40% more plowing power on Akron’s streets to avoid a repeat of a January snowstorm when 10 inches snarled city streets for days.



Dropping the ODOT contract to plow interstates will cost Akron about $1.6 million in annual revenue but absolve the city of 150 lane miles of snow-clearing responsibility and expenses. The city could use part of its new Ohio gas tax revenues ($3.2 million to $3.6 million) to cover the loss, although how necessary that is will depend greatly on the weather. We’re also really hoping the gas tax accelerates Akron’s road paving efforts.



We’re sure Horrigan — and many of his constituents — hope they won’t find out how well the new plan works this winter. But if a big snowfall comes, the city’s team will surely be expected to deliver much better results.



Some will surely joke that it can’t get worse.





Expanded nursing home task force welcomed



We’re all getting older every day and we all know someone who’s needed a skilled nursing home or rehabilitation center for some period of time in their life.



Picking the proper center based on the quality of care, affordability and available beds can become a complex, time-consuming priority. And there’s always some level of concern about whether your loved ones will receive proper care.



So, we welcome Summit County Council expanding the roster of the new Nursing Homes and Facilities Task Force formed earlier this year after a Copley nursing home ended up on a national watch list for substandard care. Thankfully, the Fairlawn Rehab and Nursing Center closed.



The council has added seven members from health care organizations for the task force’s six-month study of local nursing homes and will issue a report of any legislative actions and advocacy efforts needed to better serve local citizens.



We look forward to the committee’s report.

Student trying to help teachers deserves praise



We salute 14-year-old Akron Public Schools student Thomas Demuth who took time to advocate for one of his favorite teachers during a recent student recognition program at a school board meeting.



While accepting a certificate recognizing his perfect score on the state’s science test, Demuth tried to casually ask the board president why teachers have to spend some of their own money to supply students with books. Instead, the whole room heard him and the Rev. Curtis Walker, the board president, graciously asking the treasurer to research the issue and report back. He told Beacon Journal reporter Jennifer Pignolet teachers normally can purchase books with district funds.



Regardless, we’re impressed with Thomas' willingness to help out eighth-grade teacher Sherry Hankinson, who has clearly made a difference in her students’ lives. That’s probably why she was Teacher of the Year at the STEM Middle School last year.



Well done, everyone, especially those teachers who occasionally reach into their own pockets to help their students.