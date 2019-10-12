This editorial represents the opinion of the Akron Beacon Journal's editorial board. Editorials, like opinion columns, represent a particular viewpoint and are not to be confused with news stories.

As Ohio’s Republican lawmakers weigh Gov. Mike DeWine’s revised proposal to expand gun control, there’s one certainty they should keep in mind.

Their cozy, gerrymandered districts full of gun advocates may make re-election a cinch in 2020, but there’s a far more powerful force taking shape.

Emboldened by a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing 90 percent of Ohioans support universal background checks for all gun sales, the group Ohioans for Gun Safety is collecting signatures to force lawmakers to consider a law closing nearly all background check loopholes.

DeWine, a Republican, pledged to support such a law during the raw emotional days following the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton that left nine dead in just 30 seconds. Hours earlier, 22 people were gunned down and killed while shopping in Texas.

Dayton mourners urged DeWine to “do something,” leading to his public call for universal background checks on the 20 percent of gun sales conducted outside licensed gun dealers and implementing a “red-flag” law. The latter would allow a judge to temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or the community.

Both are reasonable responses, albeit far from complete solutions to random gun violence haunting our country.

What the governor formally proposed this past week under the moniker “Strong Ohio” could be perceived as being much weaker, and many gun control advocates certainly joined that chorus. The governor argues his proposals are better, more refined ideas and have a chance of actually becoming law.

Instead of forcing background checks on private-party sales, DeWine wants to offer an “optional” background check by which sellers could make sure their gun buyer is legally allowed to own a gun. The “stick” would be an increased penalty of a second-degree felony if a citizen “negligently” sells a gun to a person legally prohibited from owning one. In short, if you sell a gun to a convicted felon who then shoots people, you’re facing the possibility of real prison time. There are some reasonable exceptions such as sales within families.

Rather than a red-flag law adopted in 17 states, DeWine wants to allow for more “pink-slip” involuntary, 72-hour commitments of people posing a danger because of their mental health or addiction. Police currently can only refer people battling a mental health crisis for a mandatory evaluation.

Within those 72 hours, a physician would either recommend the person’s release or referral to probate court, where a judge could — with due process — declare them to be “mentally ill subject to a court order.” Under federal and state law, gun ownership would be illegal for the duration of that ruling. DeWine said he believes this move alone would reduce suicides, with families calling police to start the process.

Not everyone is satisfied, with Democrats calling for far bolder action.

Ohioans for Gun Safety thanked the governor for focusing on gun violence but pledged to move forward with its petition seeking mandatory background checks. If the group can collect 132,887 signatures from at least half of Ohio’s counties, the General Assembly would have four months to act or the group could collect more signatures and place background checks before voters in 2020 or 2021.

While we join the 90 percent of Ohioans who support universal background checks, we do see value in DeWine’s proposal, especially the expanded mandatory medical evaluations. His fellow Republicans should be grateful he’s provided a constructive proposal.

We also would remind Republicans lawmakers that while their re-election may be easy in 2020, immense public pressure and a referendum threat forced them to agree to new rules for drawing legislative districts after the 2020 census. Districts should be far more fair in 2022.

If the GOP again hides from reasonable reforms to reduce gun violence, the 90 percent may speak in surprising ways. How can you oppose a reasonable attempt to save lives?