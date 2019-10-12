US created crisis

The Central American immigration crisis is real, not a Donald Trump creation cooked up to justify his wall. Yet it’s also clear that it’s a U.S.-created crisis, born of decades of short-sighted policies, the results of which are being exacerbated by the administration’s racism and cruelty.

The United States has intervened in Central America for over a century. In 1954, the CIA overthrew the elected Guatemalan government of Jacobo Arbenz. In the 1960s, the U.S. provided economic and military backing to dictatorships in Guatemala and its neighbors. In the 1970s and 1980s, Central Americans rose up in resistance, but the U.S. supported right-wing military regimes with their death squads, including Guatemala’s genocidal war on its own indigenous Mayan people. This violence led thousands from those countries — especially Honduras and El Salvador — to migrate to here.

In addition, the U.S. appetite for illicit drugs has fueled the growth of the violent cartels that have brutalized generations of Central Americans and made refugees of thousands. There’s also climate change, which our country has done more than almost any country to cause, and has made subsistence farming increasingly difficult in Central America.

Now, racist and cruel policies of the Trump administration, and its termination of the meager aid that somewhat mitigated the results of years of disastrous American policies, has compounded the crisis immeasurably. Those who’d join Trump in criminalizing those seeking a better life in America should remember that we created the crisis that brought them here.

Alison Seefeldt, Akron

Support Crestwood levy

Voters in the Crestwood Local School District will decide an important issue on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. The district seeks renewal of a four-year, 4.27-mill levy that will cover emergency needs and not raise taxes.

Residents would continue to pay the same since the levy was first approved in 2012 and again in 2016. The levy generates $1.4 million annually. And while the district has been operating on the same tax revenue, per-month inflation rates have averaged between 1% to 2.1% since 2012.

Remember that public schools are the heart of any community and a worthwhile investment.

Rick Lewis, chief executive officer, Ohio School Boards Association, Columbus

Levy request too high

I am appalled that the Cuyahoga Falls school district placed a 9.83-mill tax on the November ballot. The state named it a D district on its 2018-19 report card (“Most report cards status quo in Summit,” Sept. 13). It is unconscionable to expect residents to pay $344 per $100,000 of property valuation with this kind of record. Superintendent Todd Nichols admitted that “enrollment has declined 3.8 percent in the last 10 years” and that “over the last couple of years, students are leaving the district to attend newer facilities in other districts” (“Cuyahoga Falls to vote on schools,” Aug. 11).

There is absolutely no viable reason for any of us to vote for this enormous amount of money that would impact our property taxes so adversely, particularly those of us who have never used this school system and are senior citizens. I implore Cuyahoga Falls residents to vote no on Nov. 5.

Victoria Todd-Smith, Silver Lake