Eager for truth

The first and most important tenet of leadership is integrity. Without integrity, nothing else matters. However, some of our current political leaders lack integrity completely. A good example is the following three-part strategy: I did not say it. I did not mean what I said. I said it — what are you going to do about it?

Stating “I did not say it” when you actually did corrodes the trust essential for society to function. Thanks to extensive social media networks and mostly honest, but often maligned journalists, this behavior is exposed. Denying after being exposed is beyond comprehension.

“I did not mean what I said” implies that others have to read your mind, but even psychologists and neuroscientists have not been able to master that. For that reason, leaders are supposed to communicate clearly and precisely to avoid ambiguity. Good leaders understand and practice that regularly.

Finally, “I said it — what are you going to do about it” should appall people and be denounced by all. Legislative, legal or electoral means should be used to correct this behavior.

Leaders with integrity say what they mean and mean what they say. We must hold our leaders to high standards and not fall for false narrative.

Pawan Handa, Fairlawn

Rich in city history



I was pleased to learn of the University of Akron trustees' action to release the historic St. Paul's buildings for possible restoration (“UA to turn over historic church,” Oct. 5). Some other things the public should know about these venerable structures is that they were a 1950s gift to the university by Harvey S. Firestone; they were the site of the 1947 "fairy tale" wedding of Margaret Park Firestone to William Clay Ford, the grandchildren of Harvey Firestone, and Henry Ford, respectively; the site of the 1950 funeral of Dr. Robert Holbrook "Dr Bob" Smith, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous; and that the Tiffany stained-glass window in the church was the 1917 gift of Charles Beebe and Mary Perkins Raymond, the great-granddaughter of Gen. Simon Perkins, co-founder of Akron in 1825.

The St. Paul's buildings are so much an important part of Akron's industrial, religious and founding heritage that it is sincerely hoped that they will be restored and preserved for future generations.

Robert A. Dill, Stow

Qualified in Green

I support the reelection of Gerard Neugebauer for mayor of Green. Neugebauer was elected because he was the most qualified candidate four years ago. Today, he is still the most qualified candidate. With a degree in civil engineering, an MBA in finance, and experience as a planning commissioner, council member and mayor, Neugebauer stands out in this race.

David Hewitt, Green

Be safe on road

Regarding the Oct. 9 article “Driver signals discontent by paying fine twice”: Stop signs say “stop.” They do not say slow down. Same as right on red. It means stop, not glide through. People who have declared war on stop signs are breaking the law. They shouldn't be given press or glorified.

Theresa Davidsaver, Cuyahoga Falls