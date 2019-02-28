WOOSTER — Paul Luster is a printer by trade.



The Orrville native spent more than 15 years in the industry while living in the Hartford, Conn., area, where he worked on a variety of printing presses and learned a multitude of techniques for printing different kinds of publications. He remains fascinated by the job, and speaks about the printing process with deep passion and knowledge.



But Luster, now 67, also is a convicted felon. In late 1998, he was indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine in the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas. He pleaded guilty early the next year and was sentenced to one year in prison. Since then, he’s been unable to find work in printing.



"I’m a printer by trade — newspaper, letterpress, thermographics," he said in a recent interview. "That conviction, in this state and this county, has stopped me from getting that type of skilled labor job."



In the 20 years since his conviction, Luster has applied and interviewed for several different printing jobs in the area, but has found that employers cannot see past his criminal record.



"I would love to print," he said. "But what was left for me then (when I got out of prison) was just factory jobs. … Those are the easiest jobs to get. They need a body there."



So, Luster has worked a variety of jobs throughout the area, mostly in manufacturing, since returning from prison nearly 20 years ago.



For the last three and a half years, he’s worked for JIT Packaging, which specializes in production of corrugated boxes and other industrial packaging. But Luster still hopes to get another chance to return to his true love of printing.



"Just give me that opportunity. I have a love for (printing)," he said. "The best employee you’ll ever have is someone who likes doing what they’re getting paid for. And I just want that opportunity. Am I working today? Yes. It helps me pay my bills. Do I love it? It’s a job. My love is printing."



Meanwhile, Luster also draws on his experience to help people like him. Luster works with a variety of local organizations that help returning citizens, the term many social service providers use to describe people coming back from prison.



Luster chairs the criminal justice committee of the Wooster-Orrville NAACP, which helps people get their criminal records expunged. He also volunteers with the Ridge Project, an organization that, among other services, provides mentorship to returning citizens.



Luster compares his volunteer work to a father who wants to see his children avoid the mistakes he made.



"That’s all I’m doing. I don’t want anybody to go down the road I went, if I can help them go an easier way," he said.



And with multiple community organizations — including the NAACP, Ridge Project, Behind Bars & Beyond and the Wayne-Holmes Reentry Coalition — working to help returning citizens, Luster says the environment for people with a criminal record has improved drastically since he was released from prison.



"People coming out today have a far better chance of getting employment than I did," he said.



That’s in part large part due to those local organizations concerned with the needs to returning citizens, Luster added.



"What we’re doing here in Wayne County and in the NAACP and these other organizations, is trying to give a packet of information, give you a game plan," he said. " ... When I came out, that wasn’t available."



In that time, Luster said, employers also have become more open to hiring returning citizens.



"I think it’s come to the forefront and everybody’s seeing it and everybody’s buying in," he said. "The resources are far better today, and the employers have now got their eyes open and they’re looking at returning citizens."



Still, Luster said, the stigma of a felony conviction remains, and employers have to be willing to give returning citizens a second chance.



"I’m a convicted felon. That was 1998. This is 2019. I’m not that person that committed that crime," he said. "This is where the returning citizen needs that second chance."



Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports.