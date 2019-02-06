Name;;Pos.;;High school;;College
Matthew Amison;;LB;;Green;;Walsh
J.R. Atkinson;;WR-DB;Stow;;Wheeling Jesuit
Jaden Baxter; OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Walsh
Nyles Beverly;;DB;;Nordonia;;Purdue
Marcellus Blake;RB;;Massillon;;Marietta
Matt Blanchard;;FB-LB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Youngstown State
Logan Broyles;;LS;;Archbishop Hoban;;Oberlin
Tyree Broyles;;DB;;Massillon;;Walsh
Henry Carroll;;DE;;Brecksville;;Wheeling Jesuit
Brian Cartwright;;WR-DB;;Stow;;Charleston (W.Va.)
Dean Clark;;DB;;Massillon;;Kent State
Russell Cooper III;;WR-DB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Gannon
Alijah Curtis;;QB;;Canton McKinley;;Army
Jarin Curtis;;RB;;Perry;;Wheeling Jesuit
Dylan Dagley;;WR;;Wooster;;Ohio Dominican
Tyris Dickerson;;RB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Eastern Kentucky
Kionnie Dukes;;DL;;Barberton;;Walsh
JD Duplain;;OL-DL;;Strongsville;;Michigan State
Quan Easterling;;FB-TE;;Archbishop Hoban;;Wisconsin
Aydrik Ford;;WR;;Massillon;;Youngstown State
Joe Gillette;;WR;;Strongsville;;Lafayette
Xavior Gray;;OL;;Jackson;;Akron
Taylor Griffin;;RB;;Strongsville;;Akron
Christian Harrell;;OL-DL;;Chippewa;;Walsh
Sam Hettich;;OL;;Manchester;;Ashland
Tye Hunt;;WR-DB;;Lake;;Youngstown State
Spencer Hutchison;;DB;;Barberton;;West Liberty
Hayden Junker;;TE;;Jackson;;Kent State
Josh Junko;;WR;;CVCA;;Pittsburgh
Jack Knox;;LB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Baldwin Wallace
Gavin Krska;;LB;;Barberton;;Notre Dame College
Robby Levak;;QB;;Nordonia;;St. Thomas in Miami
Kyshad Mack;;LB;;Massillon;;Akron
Jory Maddox;;OL;;Massillon;;Akron
Kam’ron Mathews;;OL;;East;;Cincinnati Christian
Joe Michalowicz;;DL;;Archbishop Hoban;;John Carroll
Jack McGinty;;QB;;Highland;;Gannon
Mason McMillen;;LB;;Wadsworth;;Akron
Tre’Von Morgan;;WR;;Massillon;;Michigan State
Damien Palmer;;DL-OL;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Hocking CC
Dean Palumbo;;LS;;Hudson;;Youngstown State
Dalen Peeks;;DB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Wayne State
Jacob Petit;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Gannon
Devin Prude;;DB;;Copley;;Ashland
Zach Rankin;;RB;;Coventry Mount Union
Dee’Arius Reese;;DL;;East;;Ashland
Carson Risher;;WR;;Wadsworth;;Ohio Northern
Owen Robinson;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Sewanee
Jacob Rogers;;RB;;Highland;;Bowling Green
Nolan Rumler;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Michigan
Marcus Saahir;;LB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Wheeling Jesuit
Matt Salopek;;DB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Miami (OH)
Bryce Sheppert;;DB;;Stow;;Notre Dame College
Nathan Slater;;OL;;Hudson;;Lafayette
Konnor States;;OL;;Brunswick;;Ohio Dominican
Jamir Thomas;;RB;;Massillon;;Washington State
Mason Tipton;;WR;;Archbishop Hoban;;Yale
Tre Tucker;;WR;;CVCA;;Cincinnati
Charles Turner III;;OL;;IMG Academy;;LSU
Luke Vannest;;OL;;North Canton Hoover;;Ohio
Anthony Ward;;DL;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Baldwin Wallace
Robert White;;OL;;East;;Walsh
Claude Williams;;DB;;East;;Cincinnati Christian
Deon Williams;;OL;;Massillon;;Lake Erie College
Kyre Williams;;DB;;East;;Iowa Western CC
Porter Wilson;;P;;Copley;;Duke
Adrian Woliver;;DL-LB;;Stow;;Toledo
Mike Young;;DL;;Stow;;Urbana
– Compiled by Michael Beaven