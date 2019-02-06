Wednesday

Feb 6, 2019 at 7:31 PM Feb 6, 2019 at 7:31 PM


Name;;Pos.;;High school;;College

Matthew Amison;;LB;;Green;;Walsh

J.R. Atkinson;;WR-DB;Stow;;Wheeling Jesuit

Jaden Baxter; OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Walsh

Nyles Beverly;;DB;;Nordonia;;Purdue

Marcellus Blake;RB;;Massillon;;Marietta

Matt Blanchard;;FB-LB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Youngstown State

Logan Broyles;;LS;;Archbishop Hoban;;Oberlin

Tyree Broyles;;DB;;Massillon;;Walsh

Henry Carroll;;DE;;Brecksville;;Wheeling Jesuit

Brian Cartwright;;WR-DB;;Stow;;Charleston (W.Va.)

Dean Clark;;DB;;Massillon;;Kent State

Russell Cooper III;;WR-DB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Gannon

Alijah Curtis;;QB;;Canton McKinley;;Army

Jarin Curtis;;RB;;Perry;;Wheeling Jesuit

Dylan Dagley;;WR;;Wooster;;Ohio Dominican

Tyris Dickerson;;RB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Eastern Kentucky

Kionnie Dukes;;DL;;Barberton;;Walsh

JD Duplain;;OL-DL;;Strongsville;;Michigan State

Quan Easterling;;FB-TE;;Archbishop Hoban;;Wisconsin

Aydrik Ford;;WR;;Massillon;;Youngstown State

Joe Gillette;;WR;;Strongsville;;Lafayette

Xavior Gray;;OL;;Jackson;;Akron

Taylor Griffin;;RB;;Strongsville;;Akron

Christian Harrell;;OL-DL;;Chippewa;;Walsh

Sam Hettich;;OL;;Manchester;;Ashland

Tye Hunt;;WR-DB;;Lake;;Youngstown State

Spencer Hutchison;;DB;;Barberton;;West Liberty

Hayden Junker;;TE;;Jackson;;Kent State

Josh Junko;;WR;;CVCA;;Pittsburgh

Jack Knox;;LB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Baldwin Wallace

Gavin Krska;;LB;;Barberton;;Notre Dame College

Robby Levak;;QB;;Nordonia;;St. Thomas in Miami

Kyshad Mack;;LB;;Massillon;;Akron

Jory Maddox;;OL;;Massillon;;Akron

Kam’ron Mathews;;OL;;East;;Cincinnati Christian

Joe Michalowicz;;DL;;Archbishop Hoban;;John Carroll

Jack McGinty;;QB;;Highland;;Gannon

Mason McMillen;;LB;;Wadsworth;;Akron

Tre’Von Morgan;;WR;;Massillon;;Michigan State

Damien Palmer;;DL-OL;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Hocking CC

Dean Palumbo;;LS;;Hudson;;Youngstown State

Dalen Peeks;;DB;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Wayne State

Jacob Petit;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Gannon

Devin Prude;;DB;;Copley;;Ashland

Zach Rankin;;RB;;Coventry Mount Union

Dee’Arius Reese;;DL;;East;;Ashland

Carson Risher;;WR;;Wadsworth;;Ohio Northern

Owen Robinson;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Sewanee

Jacob Rogers;;RB;;Highland;;Bowling Green

Nolan Rumler;;OL;;Archbishop Hoban;;Michigan

Marcus Saahir;;LB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Wheeling Jesuit

Matt Salopek;;DB;;Archbishop Hoban;;Miami (OH)

Bryce Sheppert;;DB;;Stow;;Notre Dame College

Nathan Slater;;OL;;Hudson;;Lafayette

Konnor States;;OL;;Brunswick;;Ohio Dominican

Jamir Thomas;;RB;;Massillon;;Washington State

Mason Tipton;;WR;;Archbishop Hoban;;Yale

Tre Tucker;;WR;;CVCA;;Cincinnati

Charles Turner III;;OL;;IMG Academy;;LSU

Luke Vannest;;OL;;North Canton Hoover;;Ohio

Anthony Ward;;DL;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;Baldwin Wallace

Robert White;;OL;;East;;Walsh

Claude Williams;;DB;;East;;Cincinnati Christian

Deon Williams;;OL;;Massillon;;Lake Erie College

Kyre Williams;;DB;;East;;Iowa Western CC

Porter Wilson;;P;;Copley;;Duke

Adrian Woliver;;DL-LB;;Stow;;Toledo

Mike Young;;DL;;Stow;;Urbana

– Compiled by Michael Beaven