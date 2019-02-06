CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield left the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards a winner Wednesday night.

The young quarterback claimed the Professional Athlete of the Year Award and is the main reason "a Browns breakthrough" in the form of their Sept. 20 win over the New York Jets was honored for the best moment in Cleveland sports in 2018.

But Mayfield's wounds are still fresh from missing out on a more prestigious prize.

On Saturday night at "NFL Honors" in Atlanta, the league announced Mayfield finished as runner-up to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley for Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year. Barkley received 26½ votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members, Mayfield collected 21½ and Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson garnered two.

"I’ll use it as motivation, but the more important thing is winning football games," Mayfield said backstage at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. "Yeah, it’s more frustrating than anything because Saquon, that’s my guy, and he’ll hold it over my head forever. But you know what? I’ll use that as motivation, and I’ll be better in the long run.”

Has Barkley exercised his bragging rights?

"Yeah, he has," Mayfield said with a smile, "but we're not going to get into the detail yet."

Mayfield owes Barkley a chain necklace because the two standouts had a bet on who would win offensive rookie of the year. Mayfield will use the jewelry as a vehicle to poke fun at Barkley's bulging quadriceps.

"It'll say 'quads' on it, not 'Sa-quads' but just 'quads,' " Mayfield said. "The two extra letters in there cost a little bit extra money, so we'll stick with just 'quads.' "

Ad close-up

Mayfield was among the stars featured in the NFL's 100th-anniversary commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl. In the advertisement, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands Mayfield his Super Bowl rings.

"Obviously, being a part of something like that is very special," Mayfield said. "Some of the names in that, if you told me last year that I would be a part of a commercial like that, I would've told you you're absolutely lying. So to be able to be a part of a commercial with legends like that and actually be next to Tom Brady, no matter what you think about it, that's the greatest of all time.

"So to be able to actually hold those rings — and they are heavy, those were the real rings, they are heavy — it's something fun. Getting to talk to him a little bit and just get to know him and just be around like that, his presence is something that you feel as soon as he walks into a room. That's the kind of stuff you admire and I want to have when I finish playing."

The Browns will visit the Patriots in 2019.

"That will be awesome to play against somebody that has been playing for so long at such a consistent level," Mayfield said. "That’s one of those challenges that you try and rise up to each week, and that will be fun."

Recruiting trip

As he made the rounds last week in Atlanta, Mayfield revealed he would attempt to lay the groundwork for luring some free agents to the Browns.

"I was around a few guys," Mayfield said, "but we'll see."

Mayfield was recently photographed dining with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. They're not scheduled to become free agents this year, but Browns fans can dream about a trade.

"I've become close with Odell because he plays with, obviously, Sterling Shepard [who] I played with in college, so he introduced us and [I've] become close with him," Mayfield said. "And then Von's obviously Von. He's a legend. It's good to get to know those guys outside of the football field and build relationships with them. No, I'm not directly recruiting, but would I complain if they were both here? No, absolutely not."

New boss

Mayfield reiterated he endorses the Browns hiring Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach.

"I believe in Freddie, and I think everybody else does around here, too," Mayfield said.

Last week during Super Bowl festivities on radio row, Mayfield said Kitchens was his choice for the job.

Asked if he voiced as much to General Manager John Dorsey before the hire, Mayfield said: "No, it’s like I told you guys during the year, that was their decision to make, and I trusted them to do whatever was best for the team, [that] they would choose that, and it just so happened that it was Freddie. So, obviously, I trusted him during the year, and we had some success and it was comfortable for me."

Kitchens has said his goal is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and Mayfield agreed a Super Bowl run "should be the expectation" for the Browns.

"It shouldn’t be that the whole town goes crazy over one win [over the Jets] on a Thursday," Mayfield said. "It should be the expectation that we need to be competing in the playoffs every year."

Getting to know you

The Browns are scheduled to introduce coordinators Steve Wilks (defense), Todd Monken (offense) and Mike Priefer (special teams) to media at noon Thursday at team headquarters in Berea.

Mayfield has already caught up with Monken, who called plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their top-ranked passing offense last season.

"I've had some interaction with Todd. He's actually an Oklahoma State guy at heart, so we're going to butt heads about that a lot, but he's a great guy," said Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. "Obviously, [the Buccaneers] loved throwing the ball. I think we're going to have to find ways to convince him to hand the ball off to [running back Nick] Chubb. So I'm excited about where it's going and where we're headed."

Offseason plans

Mayfield intends to get together with some of his teammates for workouts this offseason, but he won't seek help from a private quarterbacks coach.

"I’m not going to have any guy swiping a broom at my feet in the ocean, that type of quarterback training," Mayfield said. "I don’t believe in that. I’ll go to a normal gym where I trained last year. I don’t need some guy to try and teach me how to throw. I’ll have a guy that pushes me in workouts, has other athletes in there, the intensity’s up. It’s a working environment.

"Then to have the guys out there, it’s time to start that chemistry early, which I’m really excited about. The sooner we can build that timing, later on you don’t have to worry about it. All the details, were fine-tuned out. It took until about September for us to get timing last year, when I was actually getting reps with them. So I’m looking forward to doing that early."

Center stage

Legendary Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar presented Mayfield with the pro athlete of the year award.

"The first of many," Kosar said.

During Mayfield's acceptance speech, he said: "I can’t thank this city enough. I can’t thank the Haslam family enough, [John] Dorsey, even Freddie — we’re new friends. These people took a chance on me, and I don’t know if everybody knows my story, [but] if you believe in me, I’ll probably take a bullet for you, and that’s what this city is all about. It’s a family."

Dorsey accepted the award the Browns won for best moment.

"We got a lot more of these moments coming up here in the future," Dorsey said. "I'm going to tell you that right now."

