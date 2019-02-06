Who: Buchtel (16-4, 10-0) vs. Kenmore-Garfield (10-11, 7-3)

When and where: 6 p.m. Thursday at Firestone

Coaches: Brian Neugebauer of Buchtel and Yontami Jones of Kenmore-Garfield

Regular season meetings: Buchtel won 71-40 on Dec. 10 at Buchtel and 51-46 at Kenmore-Garfield on Jan. 24

Buchtel starters: Da’Veonna Nash, Soph.; Imani Jackson, Sr.; Javaan Rogers, Jr.; Kanai Chance, Soph.; Ron’Naeza Saunders, Sr.

Kenmore-Garfield starters: Alexis Radcliff, Sr.; I’anna Lopp, Soph.; Quimari Shelton, Fr.; Jadyn Smith, Jr.; Genesis Barclay, Jr.

— Compiled by Michael Beaven