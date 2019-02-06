Wednesday night ended in a split when Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary met on the basketball court at the University of Akron’s Rhodes Arena.

Hoban’s girls beat St. V-M 41-40 in the opening game, and St. V-M’s boys topped Hoban 69-48 in the second game before a crowd of around 2,500.

Senior Lonasia Brewer, a UA recruit, led the Hoban girls (19-0) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Junior Hannah Schill had eight points and five rebounds.

“We were all scared and nervous, but in the second half we stayed together as a team and got it done,” Brewer said.

Hoban led 13-9 at the end of one quarter, but St. V-M (11-8) rallied to take a 21-16 halftime edge with freshman Lanae Riley scoring 12 points in the second quarter.

The Knights' lead reached five points on four occasions in the final eight minutes with Schill scoring six points, but Irish sophomore Tezjah Brooks swished a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 41-40 with 15.9 seconds to go. Brooks was fouled, but was unable to make the free throw.

“We did such a good job in the second half defensively, and we played with grit and toughness,” Hoban coach Scott Callaghan said.

Hoban also received scoring from senior Megan Hutson (seven points, 10 rebounds), junior TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (six points, four assists), junior Jackie Roberts (five points) and senior Abby Griffith (three points).

Riley paced the Irish with 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Senior Sophia Williams had nine points and seven rebounds, and senior Maria Dobson totaled six points, six steals and four rebounds.

“That was one hard-fought game on both ends,” St. V-M coach Carley Whitney said. “One thing our girls never do is give up. We play really hard.”

Senior Lunden McDay had 20 points and six rebounds, and sophomore Seth Wilson tallied 19 points and four steals to lead the St. V-M boys (12-3) over Hoban (11-4).

“Lunden was very efficient and Seth got the ball in his hands a lot, and for a sophomore with the kind of teams that we have been playing with that kind of pressure on him all the time he is handling it well,” St. V-M coach Dru Joyce II said.

Wilson scored 12 points in the first half as St. V-M took a 31-29 halftime lead.

“I just wanted to win because for these guys, these seniors, this was their last time playing Hoban,” Wilson said.

McDay, an Ohio University recruit, scored 11 points in the second half as the Irish outscored the Knights 38-19.

“When we advanced our pressure and put it on the full-court, that is when we slowed them down and got a lot of steals,” McDay said.

Sophomore Malaki Branham contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks for St. V-M. Junior Marcus Johnson and seniors Chris Painter, Keyshawn Jones, Josh Jones, Darius Cone and Jordan Addison were also active.

“In that third quarter we turned up the volume defensively with the press and got multiple steals,” Joyce said.

Three Hoban boys scored in double figures — seniors Jake Snyder (11 points), Quan Easterling (10 points, eight rebounds) and Matt Salopek (10 points, seven rebounds).

“They are arguably the best team in the state,” Hoban coach T.K. Griffith said of St. V-M.